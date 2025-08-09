Ardfield close in on leaders Castlelack as U12 Schoolboys Premier title race hots up

CASTLELACK Athletic, Kilmichael Rovers and Sullane remain out in front in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 schoolboys divisions following another exciting week of action.

Castlelack’s lead at the summit of the U12 Schoolboys Premier was cut to a single point after the Brinny club lost a league game for the first time this season.

Lyre Rovers moved into title contention thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to the Premier League pacesetters. Cian O’Shea fired Athletic in front after only two minutes. Rovers responded with Seán Collins equalising. It took a Tiernan O’Regan 35th minute strike to cement Lyre’s hard-fought win and move Rovers into third place, four points behind Castlelack.

The Ardfield Mountaineers were another team to capitalise on Castlelack’s slip-up. Travelling to the Baltimore Road, Ardfield registered a 4-0 win over Skibbereen and consolidated second spot in the division.

The visitors built a 2-0 interval lead courtesy of Alexander O’Brien’s brace of goals. Oisin Cullinane and Sean Burke’s second half efforts rounded off a fine Mountaineers win. Ardfield are now a point behind leaders Castlelack and also possess a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers met in a local derby at the Meadows. Town earned the bragging rights following a 3-0 victory in which Darryl Farr (2) and Jayden Collins found the net. That outcome helped Dunmanway leapfrog Drinagh in the current standings.

***

U12 Schoolboys Championship leaders Kilmichael Rovers stayed a point ahead of the chasing pack following their fifth league win in six outings. Joshua Moore’s second-half goal was enough to see off Drinagh Rangers 1-0 and keep the Inchisine club in first place. In the same division, Bunratty United held Riverside Athletic to a 1-1 draw at Carbery Park. Caolan Cleary opened the scoring but a Daniel Brady leveller earned Riverside a point.

***

An U12 Schoolboys League One top-of-the-table clash between first-placed Sullane and second-placed Clonakilty AFC United finished honours even following a 3-3 thriller in Ballyvourney. Sean Kennedy, Donagh Harte and Dáithí Gilbert found the net for Clonakilty. Nathan Mullen, Senan Delahunty and Conor Kelleher goals, including an injury-time equaliser, earned Sullane a share of the points. That result means Sullane maintain their six-point advantage over United in the title-race although the Ballyvackey team has a game in hand.

Ardfield Hurricanes are the form team of the U12 Schoolboys League One division following back-to-back victories in recent weeks. The Hurricanes travelled to Castletownbere where Ollie Jennings’ lone strike earned the visitors a 1-0 victory over Beara United. Ardfield followed that up with an equally impressive 4-1 defeat of Togher Celtic at the Showgrounds. Molly Lyons scored for Togher but Colin Ronan, Harry Hume, Kolja Lamprecht and Brooke Brazier Scannell efforts earned the Hurricanes all three points.

Beara United rebounded from their previous home defeat with a superb 5-3 victory away to Bay Rovers. United’s goals were netted by Michael O’Sullivan (2), Kyryl Pereviedientsev, Noah O’Sullivan Feeley and an own goal. Rory Murnane, Seán Dillon and Tommy O’Sullivan got their names on Bay’s scoresheet.