Rachael set to play the Opera House

HAVING wowed fans with her online videos covering well known dance classics during lockdown last year, Rachael O’Donovan is moving up a gear by hitting the Cork Opera House stage on Sunday October 24th.

The Glandore native and music teacher has grown a large celebrity fanbase with her piano playing videos including DJ Tiesto and some of the cast from the acclaimed BBC series Line of Duty.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Rachael said she is beyond excited to be playing at the revered venue as part of Dec Pierce’s ‘Block Rocking Beats’ tour.

‘I just can’t believe that I’m going to be playing the Cork Opera House and I’m really honoured Declan Pierce asked me to be part of the show. I’ve never played to an audience this big before, so I’m nervously excited to be part of this wild show and what a way to start the weekend with things opening up across the country,’ said Rachael.

Rachael said she is already putting together a setlist of some of the classic dance tracks she has entertained many viewers with over the past year.

Her celebrity fanbase is also on the increase and she can now add Basshunter to her many legion of fans.

‘I posted a video of me playing Now You’re Gone by Basshunter last week and he actually re-tweeted and started following me on Twitter which is amazing.’ Her cover of the theme to Line of Duty has also attracted the interest of some of the cast including Nigel Boyle (Det Supt Ian Buckells) and Keeley Hawes (DI Lindsay Denton) who have both liked and commented on her video.

• Tickets for Block Rocking Beats on Sunday October 24th are €22.50 from Cork Opera House.