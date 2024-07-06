Protest in Cork urges tech workers to refuse Israeli government work

A PROTEST in Cork on Saturday called on workers in the technology sector in Ireland to refuse to work on assignments that aid the Israeli government and military.

The plea was made at a Gaza solidarity rally in Cork by Joanne Carney of 'No Tech for Apartheid', which campaigns against major tech companies providing computer hardware and software to the Israeli Defence Forces.

The call was made at a demonstration in Cork city, which drew attendees from across the county, organised by the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign. It was the 39th weekly protest organised by the campaign, which estimated the attendance at around 800 people.

Ms Carney said there has been a spate of resignations at software companies by workers refusing to work on Project Nimbus, a cloud computing programme for the Israeli government and military.

'It’s shocking that international tech companies continue to provide Israel with the means to continue its genocide,' said Arthur Leahy, joint-chairperson of the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign.