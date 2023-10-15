Prosecutions for not having TV licences heard in Clon

A NUMBER of prosecutions taken by An Post against people without a valid TV licence took place recently at Clonakilty District court.

TV Licence inspector John Lynch told the court that on December 8th last, he called to the home of Victoria Akaevica at an address at 4 Long Quay, Clonakilty.

Having spoken to her she told him she did not have a TV licence and he told Judge James McNulty that no TV licence has been taken out since. The judge convicted and fined her €300 in her absence and gave her 60 days to pay the fine.

Also at the same court sitting, Kevin O’Brien of Knocks, Lyre, Clonakilty was convicted and fined €300 for having no TV licence and given 30 days to pay the fine. TV Inspector John called to his home on December 7th last and admitted that his TV licence was out of date. The court heard that no licence was taken out since.

Sylwek Krekora of 4 Station Road, Timoleague was also convicted and fined €300 for not having a TV licence when Insp Lynch called to her home on December 21st last. She told him she has a TV, but does not have a TV licence and Mr Lynch said no TV licence has been taken out since.