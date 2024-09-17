Proposal for Gaza vote of sympathy

A WEST Cork councillor called for a vote of sympathy for all of those affected by the deaths in Gaza at a recent meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said that the chamber needs to acknowledge that 1,966 people have been horrifically killed in Gaza since the Council last met on July 22nd.

‘These deaths include 786 children, bringing the total deaths since last October to over 40,000, by conservative estimates,’ said Cllr Towse.

‘Many constituents across West Cork and Cork county are affected by these deaths. Many of us are attending weekly vigils and marches across county Cork to acknowledge the lives lost. May they rest in peace.’

Her colleague, Cllr Liam Quaide seconded her acknowledgement about the death toll, which he said is genocide. It was suggested afterwards the vote of sympathy could be sent to the Palestinian Embassy in Dublin.