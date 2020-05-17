Probe as 23 birds poisoned

THERE has been widespread condemnation from public representatives, bird groups and the public, into the deliberate killing of 23 buzzards in West Cork earlier this year by using a banned insecticide.

While an intensive investigation is underway by NPWS (National Park and Wildlife Services) regional staff into the killing of the protected species – which were found on farmland between Timoleague and Bandon – Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan – who is an avid bird watcher himself – said he is ‘appalled’ to learn that this is going on in his home county.

‘These are majestic birds of prey trying to re-establish themselves in this county, yet that is being stopped by this ignorant and ridiculous poisoning of this beautiful species,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

He is seeking a thorough investigation into the killings and has called for tighter policing of banned insecticides and poison.

Cork South West Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns, also expressed her shock and outrage when she heard about the intentional killing of the buzzards, which she described as a ‘callous act using a banned highly-dangerous poison.’

‘It is incredibly disheartening that someone would do this at a time when we are trying to re-establish different bird species.

‘There has been an outcry for immediate action on this issue,’ said Deputy Cairns, who has also called for a thorough investigation.

Tests on the carcasses confirmed that they were poisoned by the banned insecticide, carbofuran and it’s understood to be one of the largest bird poisoning in the country since the insecticide was banned here in 2009.