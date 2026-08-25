Galleon Mast in Kinsale will return to pier head

THERE has been speculation around what is happening with the much-loved Galleon Mast on the pier head in Kinsale.

BY ADRIENNE ACTON

The mast is currently being repaired and will be brought back to its commanding position just as soon as master carpenter Sam Kingston and rigger Harry Lewis have completed their work.

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The Galleon Mast has become an iconic symbol of the maritime history of the town.

Built in 2001 to commemorate the battle of Kinsale in 1601, this fine piece by the late Robert Jacob of Scilly, Kinsale, has been photographed by countless visitors over the years.

Sam Kingston of Kinsale Boatyard explains that after an inspection by a marine surveyor, it was discovered that after 25 years, the integrity of the mast, the ropes and the wires had suffered weather related wear and tear and needed a full overhaul.

Sam is in the business of maintaining and repairing boats in the harbour for over 30 years. A business that was started by his late father George in the 70’s in Kilmacsimon. Anything to do with the marine and these are the men to call.

Sam explained: ‘We are re-bolting a new substructure with a special sealant and varnish which will guarantee it lasting long into the future. The structure was dismantled about a month ago and we have 70% of the repairs completed.

‘The mast itself, which is currently in Middle Cove, has been sanded and repaired with pieces of wood scarfed to it. The crow’s nest, from where the Christmas lights, flood lights, and St Patricks Day paraphernalia hangs from will be covered in fibreglass to keep it strong long into the future.’

Solid and secure, this iconic structure will soon be open again for those who wish to do their Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet reenactment and face out into the harbour with their arms aloft, secure in the knowledge that unlike Titanic, the Kinsale craftsmen have insured this maritime masterpiece won’t be heading to the bottom of the sea any time soon.