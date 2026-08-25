Age review for bus drivers is ‘not enough’

FINE Gael Senator for Cork North West, Eileen Lynch, has called for the upper age limit for school bus drivers to be extended beyond 70, subject to appropriate medical and fitness checks.

She welcomed the recent decision to increase the age limit to 72 for drivers of vehicles carrying up to eight passengers, but wants this applied to drivers of large school buses.

‘The real demand is for drivers of larger school buses and this is where we need to see further action,’ said Sen Lynch.

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‘In rural Cork, school transport is an essential service for many families. Communities across Cork North West rely on these buses to ensure children can get safely to and from school.’

She added that there are experienced drivers who are willing and able to continue working beyond the age of 70.

‘Their ability to drive safely should be assessed through rigorous medical checks rather than an arbitrary age threshold.’

Sen Lynch is calling for a coordinated Government response.

‘Education is responsible for the School Transport Scheme, while Transport oversees licensing and road safety. Both Departments need to work together to find a practical solution.

‘We cannot afford to lose experienced drivers at a time when there is already a shortage. For rural families in place likes Macroom, reliable transport is not a luxury, it is a necessity.’