Precautionary Boil Water Notice lifted on Ballyhilty Public Water Supply with immediate effect

The precautionary Boil Water Notice on the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), customers on this supply can resume normal use of their water supply.

Areas served by the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply include Skibbereen town, Old Court, Baltimore, Church Cross, Kilcoe, Ballydehob, Schull, Lower Town, Drimoleague, Castledonovan and surrounding areas.

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The notice was issued on 22 June 2026 to protect approximately 8,125 customers on the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply, Skibbereen, following an operational issue impacting the water treatment process at the local plant.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager, thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health, and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice in a timely manner.”

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins.

Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health.

In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.