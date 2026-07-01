Man suffered 'very violent' death with 11 stab wounds, murder trial hears

By Olivia Kelleher

A 61-year-old West Cork man suffered 'a violent death' and was found in pool of blood having sustained 11 stab wounds to his body, a murder trial in Cork has heard.

Daniel Hourigan, who is originally from Farranree in Cork city has gone on trial at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in the city charged with the murder of Michael Foley.

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Mr Foley was found dead at his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place in Macroom, Co Cork on February 6th, 2024. Prosecution barrister Jane Hyland, SC, told the jury of six men and six women that the late Michael Foley was living in a Housing First property at the time of his death.

His body was found after a nurse was unable to reach him by phone when he missed a hospital appointment. Ms Hyland said that the nurse entered the home of Mr Foley when she didn’t receive an answer having knocked on his door. She found the father of four dead in a “pool of blood” on the kitchen floor. He had suffered '30 cuts and stabs'.

Blood spatters were found on the wall of the kitchen. The alarm was raised and gardai attended at the property.

Ms Hyland said that gardai 'could see that he (Foley) was severely beaten' and had 'gash type injuries to his skull'. He had 11 stab wounds. An investigation was launched and the house was declared a crime scene.

She said that that the jury would hear evidence from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster that Mr Foley died a 'very violent death'. In addition to the cut and stab wounds he had suffered extensive bruising to the body.

Ms Hyland said that CCTV from the Macroom area was harvested following the discovery of the body of Mr Foley. He was last seen alive on January 31st, 2024.

On that day he was captured on CCTV going to the local post office and Lidl. The court heard that Mr Foley purchased alcohol. The last time he was captured on CCTV was at 8.15pm on January 31st, 2024 when he was going in to his house.

Ms Hyland said that gardai examined CCTV in the area to see the 'comings and goings' to the property.

Daniel Hourigan (33) and a woman called Linda O’Flynn were detected on CCTV footage. They went in to the home of Mr Foley at 8.19pm on January 31st, 2024. They were seen on CCTV leaving the property at 11.08am on February 1st, 2024. The jury were told that the pair travelled back to Cork city by bus.

Ms Hyland said that that evidence would be presented to the jury that Mr Hourigan was carrying a black plastic bag which he placed in the hold area of the bus.

'It turns out the bag had a knife. You will hear about that. That knife was analysed and the blood of Michael Foley was on it.'

She said that the bag containing the knife was left in the hold area even after Mr Hourigan and Ms O’Flynn got off the bus in Cork city. The bus driver drove to Kerry. When the bus was cleaned the knife was thrown away. However, the knife was subsequently recovered and examined by the Garda Forensic Team.

Daniel Hourigan denied being in Macroom when he was interviewed by gardai. Gardai showed him CCTV footage of his movements in Macroom. He maintained that he didn’t have anything to do with the death of Mr Foley.

Ms Hyland said that whilst Mr Hourigan denied murder he had pleaded guilty to a breach of Section 7.2 of the Criminal Law Act, 1997. This involves acting in such a way as to impede the apprehension of an offender.

However, she said that the case of the State was that Daniel Hourigan 'intended to kill or cause serious harm to Michael Foley'. She said that the jury would hear evidence to the effect that a palm print was found on an architrave in Mr Foley’s home in the blood of the deceased man.

The jury heard that the late Michael Foley had 'some difficulties' with drink but was 'always well presented' and kept his affairs in order.

Ms Hyland emphasised that she was giving the jury an outline of the case and what she was saying 'was not evidence in itself'.

The trial will continue tomorrow (Thursday). It is being presided over by Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford.

Mr Foley was a native of Scartagh in Clonakilty.