Precautionary boil water notice issued for Skibbereen and surrounding areas

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice to protect the health of approximately 8,125 customers on the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply in Skibbereen.

The notice is being issued due to an operational issue impacting the water treatment process at Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plant.

Am I Impacted?

Customers impacted include those in the following areas:

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Skibbereen town

Old Court

Baltimore

Church Cross

Kilcoe

Ballydehob

Schull

Lower Town

Drimoleague

Castledonovan and surrounding areas

How to check your property: Visit www.water.ie and enter your property’s Eircode, or call the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication.

Statement from Uisce Éireann

Niall O’Riordan, Uisce Éireann’s Operations Manager, regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers:

'Public health is Uisce Éireann number one priority, and we would like to assure customers that the precautionary notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible.'

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through an enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the HSE is consulted and notices are issued. Immediate action is being taken to address the cause of the issue.

Safety Actions to Take

Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place.

Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink, and domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

You Must Use Boiled Water For:

Drinking and drinks made with water.

Preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating.

Brushing of teeth and gargling.

Making of ice (discard existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make new ice from cooled boiled water).

Personal Hygiene & Washing

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and flushing of toilets.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Preparing Infant Formula

From tap water: You can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand.

From bottled water: Bottled water can also be used. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water.

Mineral water guidance: It is best not to use bottled water labelled as 'Natural Mineral Water' as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. It can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If used, it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled in the normal way.

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.