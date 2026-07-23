More than 4,000 Cork farmers and contractors receive fuel support, figures show

More than 4,000 farmers and contractors in Cork benefit from Fuel Income Support

Scheme, Senator Noel O'Donovan has said.

The Cork South-West Fine Gael Senator has said 4,350 farmers

and contractors in Cork are set to get a total of €3,152,000.78 in support.

Senator O’Donovan said: 'This will go a long way for farmers and contractors across

West Cork who were hit hard by rising fuel costs in the spring.

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'It’s a practical, targeted support that will make a real difference to households and farm budgets.'

The scheme was designed to support applicants for the five-month period March to

July 2026.

Payment is based on the equivalent of five months usage of the total litres of marked

gas oil (MGO) used by an applicant in 2025 multiplied by 20c.

The average payment for a contractor nationally is approximately €4,000 in this

batch of payments, with farmers receiving over €600 on average.

It is expected that the total final payments under this scheme will be approximately €27 million.

Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon said: 'The Fuel Income Support Scheme was introduced as a targeted income support for farmers and agricultural contractors who had experienced unprecedented increases in fuel costs this spring.

'This is the first batch of farmers and contractors cleared for

payment and further payments will issue on an ongoing basis once cases are

cleared.

'This scheme and the issuing of payments in a timely manner shows that

government can and will support the agricultural industry through difficult times.'

Senator O’Donovan added: 'I’d encourage any farmer or contractor in

West Cork who hasn’t yet responded to requests from the Department for

information to do so as soon as possible so their claim can be processed.'

Farmers and contractors who want to contact the department about their Fuel

Income Support payment, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422 or

send an email to [email protected]