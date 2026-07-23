Uisce Éireann introduces water restrictions for Clonakilty as pressure increases on supplies 

Uisce Éireann is asking customers in the Foxhall area near Clonakilty to conserve water while restrictions are in place.

Customers in surrounding areas may experience lower water pressure following the measures, UÉ says.

As a result of high demand and dwindling supplies due to hot weather, the utility is introducing targeted nighttime restrictions to protect daytime supply for homes and businesses.

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The overnight restrictions will be introduced from tonight in the following areas:

Nighttime water restrictions will be in place at Foxhall Reservoir from 10pm until 6.30am tomorrow morning.

As a result customers in Froe, Rosscarbery, Cahermore, Caherbeg and surrounding areas may experience lower water pressure or temporary disruptions to supply while these measures are in operation.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor water levels closely in Cork and adjust operations daily based on demand, usage, and weather conditions.

A further operational assessment is scheduled for mid-week.

Niall O'Riordan, Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann urged customers in Cork to support the conservation measures.

'Nighttime restrictions are being implemented to support treated reservoir recovery and maintain daytime supply,' he said.

'Conserving water will help protect resources and maintain supply for all.

'When there is an increase in temperatures it leads to a rise in demand for water.

'Water is a hugely precious resource, and it is important to conserve water.”

UÉ says simple steps can be taken at home, in the garden and at work can make a real difference in protecting supply during this time.

Tips to Conserve Water

Drop the hose : Use a rose-head watering can over a hose or sprinkler. Aim for the roots. Water plants early or late in the day to limit evaporation.

: Use a rose-head watering can over a hose or sprinkler. Aim for the roots. Water plants early or late in the day to limit evaporation. Take short showers instead of a bath: Reducing your shower time can save up to 10 litres of water per minute. A typical bath uses 80 litres

Reducing your shower time can save up to 10 litres of water per minute. A typical bath uses 80 litres Turn off the tap: Not running water while brushing your teeth or shaving can save up to 6 litres a minute. Keep a jug of water in the fridge for drinks

Not running water while brushing your teeth or shaving can save up to 6 litres a minute. Keep a jug of water in the fridge for drinks Fill up your appliances: Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they have a full load

Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they have a full load Fix dripping taps: A single dripping tap can waste between 5,000 and 10,000 litres of water a year

A single dripping tap can waste between 5,000 and 10,000 litres of water a year Use a basin in the sink: Use a basin when rinsing vegetables or washing dishes and reuse that water for your plants

Use a basin when rinsing vegetables or washing dishes and reuse that water for your plants Clean the car with a sponge: When washing your car, avoid the hose and use a bucket and sponge instead

When washing your car, avoid the hose and use a bucket and sponge instead Install a water butt: Use it to collect rainwater from your gutters for gardening or washing the yard

Use it to collect rainwater from your gutters for gardening or washing the yard Pick plants wisely: Opt for low-water plants like lavender or olive trees. Established plants and lawns often don't need watering unless there's a drought

Opt for low-water plants like lavender or olive trees. Established plants and lawns often don't need watering unless there's a drought Lock in moisture: Add bark or plant material to flower beds to prevent evaporation or use gel beads in pots to keep roots hydrated

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie .

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing updates for local issues.