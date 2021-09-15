Pop-up vaccination centres in Bantry and Clonakilty this weekend

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be available in Bantry and Clonakilty this weekend.

The news follows the announcement that walk-in testing has been suspended at the Dunmanway and Cork city screening centres.

The first of the two pop-up vaccination centres in West Cork will be at Bantry’s Primary Centre between the hours of 9am and 11am, and between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday September 18.

Meanwhile, the walk-in vaccination centre at the GAA club at Ahamilla in Clonakilty will be open between the hours of 9am and 11am on Sunday September 19th.

It was as a result of the significant increase in demand for tests at the Dunmanway and Cork city screening centres in recent weeks that walk-in tests were suspended in favour of an appointment only service.

‘Our priority at the swabbing centres,’ a HSE spokesperson said, ‘is to provide the public with safe, timely and efficient testing, and we ask the public to help us by freeing up appointment slots which they won’t attend.’