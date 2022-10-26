PODCAST: The Housing Crisis in West Cork

The housing crisis is an ongoing issue across the country, with high rent and house prices affecting many and some of the highest homeless figures ever seen.

While much of the focus is on younger people and city problems, West Cork is no stranger to the same concerns.

The Southern Star reported last week that the number of elderly people facing eviction and other struggles is on the rise - and this week we speak with Jackie Keogh about some of the people who have been affected and what the council are doing to solve the problem.

Presented and produced by Dylan Mangan with reporting by Jackie Keogh.

