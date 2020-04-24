PODCAST: Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland & music from the Covid Collective

--

In this week’s podcast we talk to West Cork native, Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland, a man who is rarely out of the news these days as he navigates the most difficult time in his organisation’s history.

Tadhg is originally from Drimoleague and has held some very high profile jobs in his career. He is a past president of the Union of Students of Ireland and has also held roles with the ISPCC. In 2005 he joined the Irish Nursing Homes Organisation which became Nursing Homes Ireland in 2008, where he is now its chief executive.

Siobhan Cronin & Kieran O'Mahony review this week's Southern Star and there is music from the Covid Collective.