PODCAST: Gerry Leonard AKA Spooky Ghost on working with David Bowie, Suzanne Vega, Roger Waters and much more

On this week's podcast, Niall O'Driscoll talks to Dublin-born, New York City-based guitarist Gerry Leonard about his work with David Bowie, Suzanne Vega, Roger Waters, Laurie Anderson, and more.

Gerry is no stranger to West Cork, and some of his music, released under the moniker 'Spooky Ghost', has recently been used as part of a meditation project hosted by the mental health services at Skibbereen's No 49 North Street.

And our musical treat this week is also from Gerry, so watch out for that at the end of this podcast!

Plus news editor Siobhan Cronin review's this week's Southern Star