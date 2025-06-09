Plans for 246 houses in Clonakilty

Cloheen Developments Ltd have made public their plans for a large-scale residential development in Clonakilty, consisting of 246 houses and a creche to accommodate 65 children.

The development is on eight acres of land to the south of the town, across three fields west of the Clonakilty Park Hotel, and south of the agricultural grounds.

Planning was previously granted in 2007 in the area for 55 houses, but revised on foot of an An Bord Pleanála appeal.

The houses are mostly five-bedroom houses, with 41 four-bedroomed homes, 90 three-bedroomed, 31 two-bedroom residences, and 12 single-bedroom sheltered housing units.

There are plans for 60 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 one-bedroom apartments.

50 units will be dedicated to social housing: 15 two-bedroom houses, and 20 two-bedroom apartments.

The remainder will be made up of one-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom houses.

Access to the development, should it be successful, will be via Bothar Na Pairce at the Clonakilty Park Hotel, and at Lady’s Cross.

Lands within the footprint of the plans are within the boundary of the Clonakilty Park Hotel, who gave their consent for the lands to be included in the planning application; likewise, a private individual who owns some of the lands also gave their consent.

According to Cork County Council’s own development plan, there is no capacity for further connections to the drinking water network in Clonakilty; there is, however, capacity to the wastewater network.

A social community audit included with the planning documents projects Cork to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the state over the next 20 years, and that Clonakilty is a ‘key town’ with this regard. The audit also determined that both primary and secondary schools in the area will be able to cope with the increased population, however, there is a ‘deficiency in childcare spaces’.

Cork County Council’s aim is to grow the population of the town to 6,162 people by 2028; the current population of Clonakilty is 5,112, with about 176 more houses in the vicinity of the town.

Almost 18% of the town’s population is over 65, and 26% are under 18.

The planning application was submitted last week, and a decision is due by Cork County Council at the end of July.