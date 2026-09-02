Planning permission granted for 227-unit housing development in Carrigaline

CARRIGALINE is set to receive a significant boost in housing after planning permission was granted for a large-scale residential development, writes Chris Benn.

The way has been cleared by Cork County Council’s planning department for the next stage in the Janeville residential development which will ultimately see the construction of close to 1,000 new homes in the area.

The proposed development will comprise of 192 houses and 35 apartments.

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Three-bedroom homes make up the majority of the scheme, accounting for 147 of the 194 houses.

With 36 two-bed, six four-bed, and four one-bed semi-detached dwellings making up the difference.

There will be 34 one-bed apartment units and a single three-bed unit, all with direct access from the street.

The development will see the partial demolition and restoration of an existing farmhouse and outbuilding to accommodate three apartments, with the rest to be housed in six two-story apartment buildings on the southern side of the site.

Access will be provided by a new entrance off the Rock Road, as well as the existing and previously planned road network in Janeville.

Other works include landscaping with amenity areas, bike parking and a noise installation screen along the northern boundary.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.