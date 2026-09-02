Business

Cork start-ups secure €5,000 funding boost and LEO mentorship

September 2nd, 2026 7:55 AM

Cork start-ups secure €5,000 funding boost and LEO mentorship Image
WorkShop Bantry

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FOUR creative enterprises from Cork have been awarded funding under the Creative Start-Up Scheme, writes Martin Steinmetz.

WorkShop Bantry, Bere Island Heritage and Cultural Centre, MÓR Artists Collective from East Cork and Peach Vintage Clothing in Cork city were chosen in a competitive application process.

Each of the recipients will receive up to €5,000, along with business mentoring and guidance from the Local Enterprise Office.

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County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynahan (FF), said: ‘The Creative Start-Up Scheme continues to demonstrate the important role that creative enterprise plays in revitalising our towns and villages,’ he said.

‘Each project will contribute to vibrant local communities while creating valuable opportunities for artists, makers and the public to engage with creativity.’

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