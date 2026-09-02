Reader's picture of the week

Ada and Fionn O’Neill enjoying watching their grandfather baling in sunny Bealad West, Rossmore. Photo was taken by dad Michael O’Neill from Clonakilty.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.