Durrus bodybuilder Craig J O’Sullivan takes gold at Philippines International Championships

A BODYBUILDER from West Cork flexed his way to the top to take first prize in an international competition in Southeast Asia.

Craig J O’Sullivan (29) could become known as the Thrilla in Manila of the bodybuilding world after winning gold at the PCA Phillipines Championships in the country’s capital.

The Durrus-raised pro fitness model and social media influencer was awarded first prize in the Classic Body Building Tall category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig told The Southern Star he wanted to take on an international event and chose this one since it’s hosted by one of the biggest bodybuilding federations in the world.

‘I wanted to take the challenge of my best self to the big stage and showcase my hard work,’ he said.



To prepare for the competition, the MTU graduate went on a strict training regime, which included fasting, a 60 to 90-minute cardio workout every morning and up to three hours of weight training a day.

‘I am chest-pressing a 75KG dumbbell in either hand for reps or pulling upward of over a quarter of a tonne of weight off the floor for deadlifts,’ said Craig. ‘So it’s no easy task and as the weeks progress and the food is lower it’s as much a mental battle as a physical one, but all part of the game that is bodybuilding.’

The gold winner, who went to primary school in Durrus and secondary school in Bantry, has had huge support from his family, saying they’ve been behind him ‘with every ounce of their being’.

Not all of his family could be in Manila to cheer him on because of work commitments and the long journey from Cork.

‘My brother Keelan came with me and my long-term girlfriend Tessa. I’ve had huge support and they are extremely proud. I’m really grateful for such a good support network,’ he said. After the competition he posted an image of his victory on social media with the caption ‘Proud but never satisfied.’

Craig runs an online coaching business called Genflex together with his brother.

You can find him on Instagram, @craigjosullivan.