A PLANNED water outage will take place in Clonakilty next Tuesday May 7th to facilitate essential works to the water network in the town.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the outage will take place from 11pm Tuesday May 7th until 5.30am on Wednesday May 8th.

During this time, homes and businesses in Aghamilla, Ballyduvane, Cahermore, Clogheen, Currahevern, Darraram, Kilkeran North, Kilkeran South, Lisavaird, Rathbarry, Shannonvale, Tawnies and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure or supply interruption.

The essential works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s leakage reduction programme and will strengthen the water supply network in the area by reducing leakage and improving operational performance of the water network.

‘Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of these works on homes and businesses and restore the water supply as quickly as possible,’ said Jack Cronin, programme manager with Uisce Éireann.

‘We understand the impact that outages can have on customers and would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works.’

As the water supply returns, there may be some increased instances of discoloured water in the short term.

For useful tips on what to do following an outage, see www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage