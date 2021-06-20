News

PICTURE SPECIAL: Out and about in West Cork

June 20th, 2021 8:00 PM

Partners Rory Buckley and Susie O’Donnell with Brady Buckley, a poodle crossed with an Irish Water Spaniel, at the official opening day of Cork County Council’s Macroom outdoor and covered dining area in the town centre. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

Maria O’Brien (3) from Macrom with her friend ‘Piggy’ at the opening. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

Sisters Theia (3) and Lucy Smith (6) along with mum Sinead enjoying the fine weather at the opening day of Cork County Council’s Macroom outdoor and covered dining area in the town centre Pic: Brian Lougheed

After completing maths paper 1 at St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom were Radisha Fernando, Kate Condon and Jennifer McCarthy

Macroom De la Salle students Ricky Cronin and Benedict Otu with St Mary’s students Ciara O’Donovan and Andzelica Wyka

Bandon Grammar School were Stephanie French from Lissarda and Louis Archer from Carrigaline. (Photos: Denis Boyle)

Dad Darrel Holden with his nine-week-old son Brody and 10-year-old son Cayden from Macroom at the official opening day of Cork County Council’s dining area in the town centre

Catherine Hurley and her six-year-old daughter Doireann all smiles at the opening of the amenity. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Nina Casey has the right idea to keep cool on the beach at Keelbeg. Credit: Andrew Harris

Enjoying the sunshine at Garrylucas were Darren O'Halloran and his kids Michael and Saoirse. Left: Nina Casey has the right idea keeping cool on the beach at Keelbeg. (Photos: Denis Boyle )

