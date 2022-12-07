News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

December 7th, 2022 7:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Anna Kingston, Hannah Reen, Gabrielle Dilbaite, Eve Murray, Eliza Murray and Vivienne McCarthy, a ballad group from Caheragh National School who took part in the Tadhg MacCarthaigh Scór local round at Caheragh Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Michaela and Elisa Carroll with Sara Dowdall at the switching on of Skibbereen's Christmas Lights last Friday evening

Laura and Katie Collins at the event

At the Christmas market in the Courtmacsherry Hotel were Paraic Coakley, Daniel Morse and Fionn Harrigan.

Aifric Herlihy, Aine Lynch, Dolly Lanagan, Siún McCarthy, Lucy Herlihy and Katie O’Sullivan who danced at the event. Photo: Anne Minihane.

Fiadh Downey, Kevin Barry, John O’Sullivan, Anna Stack and Bobby Murray from Bright Beginnings pre school who gave a great performance at the Tadhg MacCarthaigh Scór local round  at Caheragh Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Co-authors of the ‘The Guards of West Cork’ Tony McCarthy (left) and Fachtna O’Donovan signing copies of their book at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty for Mary Jo Sheehy, Clonakilty and Agnes Linnane, Macroom.

Retired West Cork members of An Garda Síochána who took part in the recent Cork City Garda Divisional Centenary event, Teddy Holland, Ballinascarthy; Pat O’Donovan, Ardfield; Donal O’Donovan, Rosscarbery and Donal Cullinane, Timoleague.

Friends of Myross Wood volunteers who helped replant a new oak woodland as part of the Cecas Atlantic Rainforest Restoration project, Kay Coakley, Willem Montagne, Roberta Cappieri, Rory Doyle, Sara Fissolo, Padraig Desmond, Mark Robins, Jo Good and Graham Mills.

Michaela O’Connell, Dunderrow and Pat O’Regan, Belgooly at Kinsale’s Strictly event for the Friary Renovation Fund in Actons Hotel on Friday night.

