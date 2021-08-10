News

PICTURE GALLERY: Amazing photos from this week's Rolex Fastnet Race 2021

August 10th, 2021 3:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

These stunning images were taken by Mary Harrup during the Rolex Fastnet Race 2021.

All pictures courtesy of Mary Harrup taken on Monday and Tuesday.

For the first time since it started in 1925, the race, which began in Cowes in the UK, will finish in Cherbourg, France rather than Plymouth.

