JOHN HAYES: Carbery Rangers’ premier senior status on the line, as Newcestown stun the champs

Carbery Rangers must rise to the challenge in relegation play-off, as premier senior status at stake

LET’S start off this week on a positive note: congratulations to the footballers of Clonakilty and St Mary’s, deserving winners in the senior and junior championship clashes with my own club last weekend.

It was not a good weekend for the Hayes household on the managerial front. Where a poor first-half showing left the junior side with just a little too much to do, as a strong comeback fell just a point short, the seniors failed to come out of the dressing-room for the second half the following day, as Clon finally found some form to inflict a first championship defeat on Ross in nearly two decades.

There was little to suggest at half-time that Clon would turn a four-point lead into a 14-point win (1-17 to 0-6) given that Ross would have the elements at their back in the second half. A goal from Liam O’Donovan just after the restart was exactly the fillip Clon needed, and they took complete control from there on out against what was very little resistance.

Of course, I get less than no pleasure in writing those lines, but facts are facts and the people involved with Ross will know the truth themselves. After competitive performances against Carrigaline and St Finbarr’s which could have yielded two wins, this was a complete capitulation.

Clon will now happily put their feet up for the year, but even the most ardent of Carbery Rangers, including me, couldn’t but be pleased to see Liam O’Donovan back on the playing field again after so much bad luck in recent years. Despite his goal, I do hope that he will be able to get a decent pre-season and an injury free 2026 for Clonakilty at least. I’m sure John Cleary will be keeping an eye on his progress too, but that’s for further down the line, I would suggest.

Ross will now have to regroup and try and overcome Valley Rovers in the relegation decider, the second year in a row the club finds themselves in the same predicament. Valleys also beat us comprehensively in Timoleague two years ago when we were going a little better than we are now, so Seamus and everyone else will have to drag themselves up to take on the challenge. Massive improvement is needed or Carbery Rangers’ 20 years at the top grade will be at an end.

After a sleepy display against Ross in Bandon, the Barrs sparked into life against Carrigaline to record a 19-point win, with Steven Sherlock accounting for 1-14, seven more than Carrigaline’s total. Their reward is a quarter-final against familiar foes Castlehaven, and that game in Clon will bring a huge crowd to Ahamilla. Unfortunately, due to a family commitment, I won’t be one of them, and I’m sickened to be missing what should be a great contest just minutes over the road.

That the two big guns are meeting now at the quarter-final instead of further down the line as we are accustomed to is down to a famous performance and win for Newcestown. This was an outstanding win for the footballers in a proud dual club, and special mention must go to my old Cork U21 team-mate Tadgh Twomey. Five points from play is outstanding for anyone, let alone a man in his forties. Tadgh is part of a special few who are defying time in Cork to keep producing the goods for their clubs.

We have previously lauded Donncha O’Connor for Ballydesmond and Duhallow, but we can’t forget the likes of Pearse O’Neill and Paudie Kissane who continue to do the same. It’s a testament to their commitment, dedication and especially their fitness levels, and while I’d love to think I could do likewise, I don’t have the time or the energy to even get to the gym at the moment!

Make no mistake, this would have been a surprise defeat for Castlehaven, and having to take down The Barrs next time out would not have been on the agenda, even deep in West Cork. We can expect a big response from the back-to-back champions, and I really wish I could be there to see it, however I value my life so I will be in Waterford!

Nemo Rangers crushed St Michael’s to take the direct route to the semi-final, where they will await the winners of Newcestown and Carrigaline. The winners of the collision in Clon will face the winners of Ballincollig and Duhallow after the men from west of the city got the better of Douglas. The availability of AFL star Liam O’Connell is a huge bonus for Ballincollig as they seek to go one step further than last year. They have a decent record against Nemo if they overcome Duhallow as well, albeit from a few years back now.

Nemo will be strong favourites whoever comes through and are now the outright bookies’ favourites. The big three are still the big three, but at least now someone, namely Newcestown, have shown that they can all be beaten on a given day. We will preview the quarter-finals in more detail next week.

At Senior A, Dohenys won the local derby to condemn Skibb to a basement battle with Fermoy. The western clubs are dominant in this grade as Gaeltacht pair Cill Na Martra and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh wait in the semi-finals, and Duhallow pair Knocknagree and Kanturk face off in one quarter-final. Éire Óg will take on Bishopstown for the other place in the last four having seen off Kilshannig. The Senior A is legitimately wide open, and any of the six teams could claim ultimate honours and promotion to premier senior. That said, Cill Na Martra versus Knocknagree looks a tasty game in the making if it should transpire.

There is more West Cork in the premier intermediate championship, as Bandon will have to overcome Macroom to avoid dropping down another level. There are plenty left in the knockout rounds who will fancy their chances as well, with the dominance of Muskerry and Duhallow clubs continuing here also, interrupted only by the presence of Glanmire and Aghada. Uibh Laoire, Naomh Aban and Aghabullogue look the teams to beat as we move into the shorter Autumn evenings.

There is some solace for Carbery teams in the lower intermediate competition as Ilen Rovers and Gabriel Rangers both secured quarter-final berths. The dream of a Roaring Water Bay final stays alive for now, even if both sides will have to overcome more favoured opposition to make that a reality. Ballinora and then Kilmurry stand in the way for the Ballydehob outfit, while Mitchelstown and a fancied Adrigole bar the path for their Church Cross neighbours. You’ve got to be in it to win it though, and it’s not beyond either side in another open field. Dromtariffe play St Vincent’s in the relegation decider.

There are no Carbery or Beara sides in the latter stages of the premier junior, with Cullen, Canovee, Inniscarra, Cobh, St Nick’s and Buttevant left vying for honours. Ballydesmond and Millstreet will have a Duhallow derby to avoid the drop back to junior A.

Speaking of junior A, St Mary’s will take on neighbours Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas in another derby to look forward to, while Goleen’s reward for knocking us out is a clash with Caheragh. An impressive Kilbrittain will take on Argideen in yet another clash of dear friends and near neighbours, while perhaps the tie of the round is a repeat of the 2023 final between Barryroe and Kilmacabea.

So much football left to play and so much for all the teams to play for, at a time of year when in bygone days so many clubs and footballers would be long since gone from serious football. It’s great to have so many games to choose from on our doorsteps, even if life does get in the way sometimes. Roll on two week’s time, and we will preview some of those huge contests in more detail next week.