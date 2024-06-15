Party to celebrate Glandore NS class

THE official opening of Glandore National School’s new special class will take place at 1pm this Sunday, June 16th.

One of their nearest and dearest neighbours, Mary Margaret Kelleher (90), who also happens to be a past pupil of the school, has been invited to officiate at the official opening.

Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating with the pupils, parents, and teachers on Sunday because it is a major new milestone, not just for the school but for the entire community.

As part of the celebrations on Sunday, children from Glandore National School will perform songs on the day, and everyone is invited to stay and enjoy light refreshments. ‘Whether you are a parent, neighbour, or simply curious about the school, this event is open to all,’ said principal Ríona Murray.

Glandore National School, which first opened its doors in 1966, has four mainstream class teachers and two special education teachers, one of whom will be teaching in the new class for children with autism.

The new classroom is designed to provide a supportive and inclusive environment for students with autism. The focus will be on providing individualised instruction and tailored interventions, empowering students to reach their full potential.

The teachers say they are looking forward to seeing reaction to the new facility because they believe they have provided an environment that nurtures every child’s potential.

It was Ríona who was instrumental in bringing this initiative to fruition. She believes the new special class will have a positive impact on the entire community. ‘We are committed to fostering an inclusive atmosphere where every child feels valued.’