Over €20k of suspected cannabis seized at grow house in Inchigeela yesterday

GARDAÍ seized €20,800 of suspected cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow house yesterday.
At around 7.30pm, gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Units executed a search warrant at a house in the Inchigeela area.
During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house containing a conveyor belt grow system, fans, lights and ventilation.
The suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, are worth an estimated €14,800.
A further search of the house led to the seizure of €6,000 of suspected cannabis herb. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
