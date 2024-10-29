Students of the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty who received their Junior Certificate results recently were, from left: Meghan Coakley, Ring; Anna Goyal, Clonakilty; Emilee Hansberry, Ahiohill and Sarah Jackson-Hegarty, Timoleague. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kerry Coombes getting her results from Ann Marie Brosnan, principal of Clonakilty Sacred Heart Secondary School. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sam Logan, Ben Gibson and Liam Coughlan after receiving their results at Schull Community School. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Celebrating their results at St Brogan's College in Bandon were Tegan McCarthy, Ella Coomey and Niamh O'Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Right: Amy Babes and Isabel Cahalane at St Brogan's. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Schull Community School were, from left: Frankie Masarati, Charlie Baynham, Robbie Dukelow, Mattias Cogan, Damian Williams, and Liam Carroll. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Before the start of the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (Scar) at the Castlehaven GAA grounds were Joseph Smyth, Kenmare; Mary Horgan, Clonakilty and Mark Flynn, Carrick-On-Shannon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Getting ready for the Bandon Art Group's Christmas exhibition which takes place at the Perfect Cup Café on Nov 1st were Liz Price, Ann Barry, Rose Barton and Evelyn Drapper. Proceeds from the 2025 calender go to SVP. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Olan Buckley, Macroom shoemaker, getting ready for a visit from the Tánaiste to Macroom. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Zoe Doyle from Rosscarbery and Aoife Kearney, Barryroe after they finished SCAR Taster event enjoying the sunshine at the finish at Castlehaven GAA Club. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sharon Levis, Skibbereen and Sinead Hourihane, Church Cross who took part in the Scar. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence met Chris Ryan from Kilbrittain in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Catríona Hegarty and Rachel Madden from Clonakilty with PJ Dalton from Kilkenny pictured at the start of SCAR event at Castlehaven GAA grounds. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Some of the Scar organising team: Front, from left: Grace Kingston, Michael Davis, Lydia Davis, Seán Mahon. Back: Maeve O'Driscoll, Ciarán Dillane, John Kelly, Dan Cleary, Marie Therese Cleary, William Kingston, Tracey Farrell, Seán O'Neill, Kenneth Kingston, James Keating, Mary Cleary and Sheila O'Neill. Left: Catríona Hegarty and Rachel Madden from Clonakilty with PJ Dalton from Kilkenny.
Preparing her Holstein cow for showing at last weekend's National Dairy Show was Emer Collins from Bandon. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Preparing his Holstein cow for showing at the National Dairy Show in the blazing sunshine in Millstreet was Dermot Hegarty from Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Working the Macra stand in Millstreet were Aiesha Hurley, Ardfield; Marie Wallace, Dunmore and Eibhlís Kelleher, Millstreet. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the show were Isobel and Michaela O'Riordan from Kilnamartyra, Macroom. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Exhibiting her Holstein calf in the 12 and under handler category was Georgie Hynes from Aherla. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Judging of Class A - Handler aged 12 and under exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf, in the show ring. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Urhan U10s celebrating winning the U10s Beara Shield final are (back, from left): Conor Eustace, James O’Sullivan, Caoilte Ò Shea, Nathan D Harrington, Ger O’Shea, Harvey O’Malley, Jamie O’Sullivan, Charlie Power and Nathan P Harrington. Front (from left): Megan Harrington, Zoe Sullivan, Chloe Harrington, Kiera Sullivan, Craoidh Downing, Oran O’Driscoll, Melissa O’Sullivan and Bonnie Healy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
John O’Shea (secretary, Beara board) presenting Jamie O’Sullivan (Urhan, captain) with the trophy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The launch of a biodiversity mural project took place at Cecas in Leap last Sunday. Beside the stunning mural are Iris de Vries, mural artist and Ana Ospina, managing director, Cecas. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sara Murphy, captain of the Bantry Blues U14 ladies, being presented with the county trophy by referee Kieran Creed after the Blues finished off the season in style by claiming the title.
A sum of €4,945 was raised at the fundraiser held in Drimoleague last weekend in aid of Bantry Arc House when a large crowd attended the event. The group of helpers took a five minute break before the doors opened. Back (from left): Deirdre Hickey, Ena Howell, Rosalind Ross, Fiona Daly, Mary O’Driscoll, Louise Whooley, Margaret O'Driscoll, Joan O’Donovan, Siobhan O’Driscoll and Pauline O’Callaghan. Front (from left): Maura O’Brien, Liz Crowley, Noreen O'Connell, Mary Hayes, Catherine Ross and Barbara Fox. Elaine O’Mahony was missing from the photo.
Valerie Hurley and Daniel O’Regan with cheques representing the money raised from the Mick Finns charity pool tournament which was held in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the John Doherty family.
Clonakilty Macra member, Olive Lenihan, was runner up in the national round of the Poc Fada and is one of the national finalists of Best New Member which will be held at the Macra National Conference and Rally in Kildare this weekend.
Tiernan (left) and Paddy O’Regan, Rossmore taking time out in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Marian O’Hara (left) from Ballinascarthy and Hilda Connolly from Clonakilty met up for a chat on Pearse Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty’s Christopher Williamson with his own mode of transport waiting for the traffic to clear on Pearse Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty who recently received their Junior Certificate results were (from left): Ava Crowley (Ahiohill), Meadhbh McCarthy (Rathbarry), Maeve O’Sullivan (Clonakilty) and Abbie Wedlock (Clonakilty). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe Co-op staff photo from the 1930s. Standing: Sonny O’Donovan (fourth from left), Richard Fleming (sixth from left), Tommy Harte (seventh from left) and Fr Jeremiah Burke (chairman) is on the extreme right. Middle row: William John Barry (extreme left), Maurice Collins, general manager (centre), Mary Barry and Willie Finn. See notes for the request to help identify the others.
Joanna, Colin and Nicola Wozenak from Courtmacsherry enjoying a day out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ann Corcoran accepting a cheque of €7,500 on behalf of Pieta House from Malcolm Shorten of the De Courcey Classic and Vintage Club.
Lorna Minihane from Ballinspittle at the Mad Hatters Taste of Kinsale event during the 46th Kinsale Gourmet Festival which was organised by the Good Food Circle of local restaurants. (Photo: John Allen)
St Mary’s Primary School Choir in Rosscarbery had the pleasure to be involved in the oral narration of Oíche Shamhna. The book is a brilliant oral, speaking poem about Halloween. Last week St Mary’s had a very special visit from the author Marie Whelton who presented all 22 pupils of the choir with a signed copy of the book. The photo features St Mary's Primary School Choir with their teacher Jennifer Fitzgerald (left) and author Marie Whelton (right).
Danny Buckley, Carbery camogie development officer, presenting Grace Ahearne, Enniskeane captain, with the trophy.
Ballinascarthy GAA, in partnership with Marymount Hospice, presented the cheques from the Pick and Donate sunflowers at an event last Friday night in the community hall. A total of €11,741.22 was presented to Edith Conway for Marymount Hospice by Cathal Nyhan, treasurer of Ballinascarthy GAA and total of €11,280.78 was presented to Michael Ryan for Ballinascarthy GAA.
Morning Cammy, in the two photos, the name of the gentleman resenting the cheques is Ballinascarthy GAA treasurer Cathal Nyhan. Thanks, K
Ballinascarthy GAA in Partnership with Marymount Hospice presented the cheques from the "Pick and Donate" sunflowers last Friday night in the community hall. A total of €11,741.22 was presented to Edith Conway for Marymount Hospice. A total of €11,280.78 was presented to Michael Ryan for Ballinascarthy GAA. A very pleasant gathering was held and everyone was thanked for helping out with and supporting the sunflower initiative.
Crossbarry's ghoulish annual visitors.
Denis and Charlie Murphy (Kilbrittain) enjoying their day at Kilbrittain’s 40th annual ploughing match, which was the first ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region, and which was held on the lands of Con and Kathleen McCarthy, Knoppoge, Bandon. (Photo: David Patterson)
Fionn Collins, Ben Sharpless and Charlie Payne from St Brogans College in Bandon celebrating their Junior Certificate results. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The camogie team from Bishop Galvin Central School emerged victorious at the West Cork Sciath na Scol hurling competition held at the Clonakilty GAA grounds.
Deborah Maguire with Natan (10) and Lea (8) at the launch of Brand Blarney's mini documentary ‘Father of the Fen’ honouring the work of local ecologist Tom O'Byrne in recognising, enhancing and protecting the Clogheenmilcon Fen and its various habitats and species. The launch took place at Blarney Woollen Mills Hotel.) (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Mike Coomey (Timoleague) and Denis Keohane (Ballinascarthy) refuelling after a long day at Kilbrittain’s 40th annual ploughing match which was the first ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of Con and Kathleen McCarthy, Knoppoge, Bandon. (Photo: David Patterson)
Shaun Hennessy and Mairead McCarthy from Special Olympics with Mair Kelly, James Kelly, Kate Kelly (Owen’s wife), Owen, Jaz Kelly, Suki Kelly and Eóin Ó’Béara, regional director, Special Olympics Munster.
Keith Kennedy (principal, Clonakilty Agricultural College) with students Conor Daly (Drimoleague), Jonathan Deane (Dunmanway) and Jamie O'Driscoll (Drimoleague) at a careers open day. (Photo: O'Gorman Photography)
At the unveiling of a plaque at the Old Station House, Ballineen in honour of Dick Barrett were (from left): Cathal, Noreen and Martin Gildea, all from Dunmanway. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jonathan Hill (Leap), got down on bended knee at the picturesque beauty spot of Indian Hill, New York to propose to Rachel Kelly (Limerick), during a recent visit there. The couple live in Rossmore near Clonakilty.
Some of the junior room students from Carrigboy National School in Durrus wearing their jerseys for goal jersey day are (from left): Hannah Coughlan O'Sullivan, Grace O'Driscoll, Alice Daly, Rory Daly, Ava Levis and Páraic Tobin.
Heidi Murphy (2) pushing small shopping trolley with pumpkins at Brosnan’s supermarket in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
The Friends of Schull Community Hospital were delighted to receive the proceeds of €2,370 from the Pumpkin Harvesting Day on O’Regan’s farm at Gunpoint, Schull. From left: Dexter O’Regan, Denise O’Regan, Nora O’Regan (treasurer, Friends of Schull Hospital), Michael Collins (chairman, Friends of Schull Hospital) and Billy O’Regan.
Cyril Roycroft (Schull’s retired postman) and Rosemary celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary on Rose’s eightieth birthday. A very special event was hosted at the Harbour Hotel for close members of the family.
Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence with (from left): Teresa O’Brien (nee Barrett) and Sheila Barrett from Ahiohill at the Dick Barrett commemoration event in Ballineen. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Economist Jim Power and Minister for Finance Jack Chambers with chartered accountant and president of Kinsale Lions Club, Cormac Fitzgerald, discussing Budget 2025 at Kinsale Hotel & Spa and collaborating with all sectors of the community and emergency services represented. (Photo: John Allen)
Kinsale Community School students Younis Massalme, Katie Mullaney, Callum Price, AJ Butterly and Amir Al-Nasr with Minister Jack Chambers and deputy principal Kathleen O'Brien during the Minister’s visit to the school last week.
Sean Óg Coleman and Aodh Lynch, Ballyvourney, in the dairy unit at a career's open day which was held at Clonakilty Agricultural College. (Photo: O'Gorman Photography)
At the presentation of funds to the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, from the proceeds of the recent Fort2Fort Charity Cycle around Cork Harbour, were (seated, from left): Cian Delanty (chairman Fort2Fort Cycle), county mayor Cllr Joe O'Carroll, James O'Loughlin (district governor of Lions Clubs of Ireland) and Deirdre Finn (head of fundraising, MUHF). Back (from left): Sam Beamish (Fort2Fort Cycle), Michael O'Brien (director, MUHF), Linda Egan (corporate fundraising officer, MUHF) and Sharon Conroy (Cork County Council). (Photo:
Adrian O'Herlihy)
Isabelle Sheehy and Isla Buggy having great fun ‘counting the room’ during Maths Week at Rath National School.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys who recently won their West Cork final against Urhan. Back (from left): Jason Whooley (coach), Tim Ashe, John Sheehy (coach), Theo Best, Tadgh Ronan, Liam O’Sullivan, Ian Fitzgerald, Fionn Daly, Kingsley Osagie Crosby (captain), Senan Whooley, Bill O’Driscoll, Conor Duggan, Paddy O’Driscoll, Dominic Seymour, Jesse Best, Cillian Duggan, Patrick O’Driscoll and Alan Seymour (coach). Front (from left): David Keane (coach), Donna Duggan (coach), Elliot Sellars, Darragh Murphy, Oran Keane, Jack O’Driscoll, Shane Duggan, Charlie Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan, Cathal Ronan, Jimmy MacDonagh, Ferdinand O’Driscoll, Hugo O’Driscoll, Liam O’Neill and supporter Danny Coakley.
The Ilen Rovers junior ladies who lost out to Bandon in the junior D county final by a point are (back, from left): Mary Bushe, Clodagh Hickey, Anna Hurley, Daisy Griffiths, Alannah Cawley, Meg Walshe, Alice Bushe, Amy Harte, Aishling Whooley, Leah Carey, Chloe Harte, Aoife O'Driscoll and Eimear Carey. Front (from left): Saoirse Harte Leonard, Carla O'Regan, Diana Rose Coakley, Emma Hurley (captain), Keelin Murphy, Kate Carey, Maebh Collins, Grainne Connolly, Anna Collins, Sarah Keating and Ava Murphy.
It is shoebox time again and once again Sally Daly is asking for donations of soft toys, hats, scarves, gloves, writing materials, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and toys for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. If anyone has spare pencil cases, colouring pencils and also spare football gear to fit ages four to fourteen, Sally would be delighted to re-distribute them. Contact Sally on 087-6854489 for further information. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The ambulance and West Cork Rapid Response jeep at Gaelscoil Dhochtúir Uí Shúilleabháin in Skibbereen last week when they both visited the school so the children could explore the vehicles. From left: James Hennessy AP, Anne Berry NAS and Kate Crowley, Betty Hennessy and Liam Slattery, all WCRR.
Poppy Wall-Lee and Tadgh Óg Hayes with their spooky creations.