Out and About in West Cork

Humphrey O’Sullivan, Nikolas and Dr Jason van der Velde, Seamus McCarthy, Alan Murphy, Aidan McCarthy and Sean Casey at the Travellers Rest in Caheragh for the launch of Caheragh and District Vintage Club’s Charity Run, which takes place on Sunday September 8th to raise money for West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ukrainians celebrating their Independence Day at Yew Tree House at Church Cross, Aughadown with their friends. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Liliia Hurianova with her sons Illia Sotnykno and Bohdan Hurianova celebrating Ukraine Indepnendence Day at Church Cross near Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the Fun in the sun at Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre who hosted af Family Day for Marymount Hospice in memory of Tony Salter were from left,
Victoria Balasa, Emma Hourihane, Milana Collins, Lauren McCarthy, Hannah Tobin, Molly O'Donovan and Eimear McCarthy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Chloe and Emma Hayes, Clodagh Gleeson, Róisín Hamilton and Elena Tobin and the Minion at the Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre fundraiser in memory of Tony Salter which raised funds for Marymount Hospice. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Scottish bagpipe player Brìghde Chaimbeul playing at the Masters of Tradition 2024. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Rev Kingsley Sutton praying at the Pet Church Service and Harvest Thanksgiving on the beach in Courtmacsherry as Dorothy Draper, Clonakilty and her dog “Bailey” walk past. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Family Fun Day and Fundraiser for Marymount Hospice in memory of Tony Salter were Amy McCarthy, Emily Collins, Aoife McCarthy and Saoirse Coakley. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Emily Gill and Brianna Glanville enjoying the Family Fun Day at Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre fundraiser for Marymount Hospice in memory of Tony Salter. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Deelish Precious, after winning the overall championship in Iverk Show in Co Kilkenny last Saturday, with Michael Dullea and judge Derek Lovell.
Éadaoin Hayes, Aoibhe McCarthy and Crona McCarthy (all Rossmore) enjoying their day at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and was in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Vincent and Matthew Harte (Rosscarbery) took part in the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and was in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Sophie Keohane (Lisavaird) and Eli Barrett (Ring) enjoying their day at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and was in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
A historical talk was held at St Patrick's Cathedral in Skibbereen for Heritage Week where Con Hurley and James Byrne, assisted by Gerald O'Brien and Denis O'Driscoll, were the speakers. Also included are June Kelly, Bebeanne Carey, Michael Dwyer, Bernie Kelly and Margaret Murphy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Holly Cairns and Masters of Tradition festival director Martin Hayes at the festival's opening event. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Artists Christina Todesco Kelly and John Kelly with their son Oscar at the opening night of the exhibitions at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Barry O'Brien and Eddie Hodnett presenting the proceeds of the Ballydehob tractor, vintage car and motorbike run to Maureen Minihane (representing Bantry General Hospital) and to Nora O'Regan and Nelly Cotter (representing Schull Community Hospital) at a function in the Irish Whip in Ballydehob. Also included are Dan Collins, Jerry Cronin, Dermot O'Donovan, Cllr Finbarr Harrington, Ben Deane, Jeremy and Conor Brosnan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Molly Lynch, All-Ireland winning camogie captain with Liam, Tadhg and Isobel Kelly from Dublin Pike at the Crann Centre in Ovens where families enjoyed a fun day of activities. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Coach John Morrisey took a photo of George Goff, Emerald Box Cup champion 2024 (71kg), celebrating with his mother Gráinne.
Students of Scoil Phobail Bhéara, Maja Krzyskow, Chloe O’Connor, Emilija Dabryte, Lauren Kelly and Nicola Kelly, receiving their Leaving Cert results. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Chloe O’Connor and Maja Krzyskow celebrating their Leaving Cert results. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Frances Gallagher on the Ellen Hutchins Festival stall at the Bantry Agricultural Show.
Madeline Hutchins (left) and Annette Skade at Bantry Library for the launch of ‘Holdfast’, Annette’s new poetry collection.
Rock pooling treasures found on the shore at Gearhies at a seashore event led by Dolf D’hondt and Julia Cooper during the Ellen Hutchins Festival.
The Bantry Group for Palestine took part in an international event, Swim with Gaza, last Sunday where people from all over the world took to the water to express solidarity with Palestinians suffering in Gaza. The Bantry event was to support a cause helping to provide a desalination plant in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. The Bantry Group for Palestine is a growing and active community group which has an information stall on the square in Bantry every Friday.
Kloe Woods, Glengarriff (left) and Patrick Gleeson, Tralee at a fern identification workshop in the Glengarriff Nature Reserve during the Ellen Hutchins Festival.
Anne Fray and Catherine Burke from Crossbarry and Elizabeth Osagie-Alli, Iris House ambassador, on Cork Harbour Cruises celebrating the launch of Cork Cancer Care Centre's rebranding to Iris House Cork Cancer Support. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Donnacha (left) and Christopher Griffin, Garranes at the official opening of the Timoleague Harvest Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoife Hodnett, home on holiday from Vancouver, with Nuala Gallwey (left) and Dee Hodnett, from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty taking a break in the park. From left: Aine O’Callaghan, Niamh Hilliard, Mae O’Driscoll, Rachel Twomey, Aisling O’Callaghan and Ellen Meade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Susan Helen Lyons with her daughters Amelia (left) and Lily from Lisselane, Clonakilty at the Friday market. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Hannah McGovern, Clonakilty (centre), with Paul and Susan McGovern from Kinsale and their dog Bess, having a chat and some coffee in Astna Square. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Referee Tommy Barry with Doheny captain Jerry O’Farrell (left) and Randal Óg captain Peter Collins (right), ahead of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery junior A hurling championship, where the Doheny team won on a scoreline of 0-21 to 2-12.
Keith Kingston, Dunmanway, driving a Ford 7600 and followed by his sons Cillian driving a Massey Ferguson 168 and Nathan driving a Massey Ferguson 188, at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore. The run was held in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Frank and Kitty Tanner recently presented cheques to both West Cork Rapid Response and Marymount Hospice, following their recent open garden event for both charities. From left: Betty Hennessy (West Cork Rapid Response), Frank Tanner, Kitty Tanner and Anne O'Mahony (Marymount Hospice).
Richard O’Sullivan, Fr Fergus Ryan, Sister Jane Murphy, Margaret O’Dwyer and Paul Finn at the annual celebration of mass at Mass Rock, Béal an Aifrinn, Ballycullenane, last Friday evening. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe students at the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty with their Leaving Certificate results. From left: Cliona O’Brien, Alannah Sexton, Ellen O’Riordan and Ciardha McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Historian Fergal Phillips from the Kinsale Cultural & Heritage Society and ‘Spanish artillery officer’ Ros Keddy from the Lord Edwards Own re-enactment society, pulling a cannon through Kinsale for a living history display showcasing clothing, weapons, and drills from the Battle of Kinsale as part of the 424th anniversary event for the battle. (Photo: John Allen)
Six-year-old Beorn Bowles from Ballydehob getting fierce with a replica 17th Century Duscak sword in Kinsale for a living history display showcasing clothing, weapons, and drills from the Battle of Kinsale as part of the 424th anniversary event for the battle. (Photo: John Allen)
Nail artists Abbie and Amy Sheehan with Noelle Carey and little Grace Carey, carefully choosing her favourite colour – yellow - for her nails at the Gaggin summer barbecue.
Canon John Kingston with Den, Catherine and Nora Keohane from Maulrour reminiscing about their old school days during a catch up a the unveiling of the Ballinascarthy Railway Timeline during National Heritage Week.
An Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin (left) with Ray Doherty, Courtmacsherry, at the beginning of the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk which was held recently. The event is a major fundraiser for the Courtmacsherry RNLI station, one of the oldest lifeboat stations in Ireland. The RNLB Val Adnams, the Shannon-class lifeboat, is in the background. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tara Duggan and Maggie Hallihane with the Skibbereen Community Games U14 football team who finished third in the Cairn Community Games All-Ireland series.
The Ilen Rovers U8 boys played a blitz in Dunmanway last Saturday. Back row (from left) Rory Keane, Patrick O’Driscoll, Tadhg Barry, Daniel Casey and Tadhg Holland. Front (from left) Sean Holland, Fionn Barry, Conor Whooley, Archie Desmond and Eoghan Collins.
Christopher O’Sullivan TD enjoying some time with baby Lainey O’Flynn from Ballinascarthy at the official sunflower field opening day in aid of Marymount Hospice.
Éabha O'Leary getting her jersey signed by Cork senior camogie player Ciara O'Sullivan, with Millie Condon and the O'Duffy Cup looking on, at the opening of the sunflower field.
Nick Searls from the lifesaving operations team, Gail Swanton from fundraising and Gerard Quinn from water safety, all from Kinsale RNLI, signing the RNLI Scroll.
Love is definitely not in the air for the mother of the groom played by Cal Duggan at a mock wedding fundraiser ‘Ruby and Rusty are getting married’ in aid of the Kinsale Friary Church Fund in Acton’s Hotel at the weekend with Carmel Bogue as Ruby and John Barret as Rusty. (Photo: John Allen)
Ella Murphy from Macroom embracing her friend after receiving their Leaving Cert results last Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Matthew Harte from Rosscarbery trying out a Ford 5000 and Rian Hayes from Reenascreena trying out a Nuffield 10/42 for size at the Ballygurteen tractor, truck, car and bike run which started in Rossmore and was held in aid of the 2D Haematology Ward CUH and the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. (Photo: David Patterson)
Nikki Keeling, Deirdre Pyburn, Ellen Logan, Nuala Hegarty, Eileen McCarthy, Gene, Shannon and Jessica Reeves at the launch of the new online prints store of the late Alyn Fenn at the Satellite Centre in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Labhrás Ó Murchú, director general of Comhaltas, presented the Bardic Award to Vincent Crowley (second from left) with Catherine Martin, Minister for Arts and Tourism and Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh, president of Comhaltas.
Olivia, Emily and Ava O'Regan of Crossmahon Bandon all ready and eagerly awaiting their first day back to their new school year after the holidays, in a photo taken by their nana Frances O'Regan.
Aoife and Donal McSweeney from Gaggin with Christopher O’Sullivan TD enjoying the summer barbecue which was held at Gaggin.
Celebrating their results at Bandon Grammar School were Ella Kingston (Ballinascarthy), Rachael Gaffney (Bandon), Frankie O'Brien (Ballinhassig) and Lauren Kingston (Kilbrittain). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sharon Quinn and Nicola Desmond from the Kinsale Friary Church Fund committee enjoying the mock wedding fundraiser which was held at Acton’s Hotel. (Photo: John Allen)
Ann Goggin, Ballincollig and Christine Helbing, Crosshaven on Cork Harbour Cruises celebrating the launch of Cork Cancer Care Centre's rebranding to Iris House Cork Cancer Support. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Jo Good snapped a photo of the volunteers at the community garden at Cecas in Leap. Back (from left): Zoe Lafargouette, Trish Lavelle and Julian Moreo. Front (from left): Helen Morgan, Jose Jimenez Arenas and Pauline Masserot.
Kilcoe National School was recently awarded the Food Dudes award for their hard work in the programme for the past three years. Included in the photo are (from left): Chloe Keohane, Orla Hickey, Lillia Casey and Daniel Harte.
Second cousins, Newcestown camogie player Ciara O'Sullivan and Olympic athlete Phil Healy, at this week's West Cork Sports Stars monthly awards. Ciara won the award for August and Phil won hers for June.