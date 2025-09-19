Damien Gore stars as Kilmacabea reign in the rain

Kilmacabea 1-12

Argideen Rangers 1-5

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WHILE Kilmacabea reigned in the rain, Argideen Rangers also had a reason to smile after this rain-lashed Bandon Co-op junior A football championship tie – they also qualified for the last eight.

The atrocious weather conditions, with the slanting, cold rain lashing down in biblical proportions at times, was the main feature of the third-round game in Ardfield on Friday evening.

Kilmacabea had already qualified by winning their opening two games but Argideen needed at least a draw to guarantee qualification.

While Argideen’s goal arrived as early as the fourth minute, it was the point-scoring ability of Damien Gore that made all the difference. Against the breeze and rain in the first half, he landed two superb two-pointers. It was those scores that put them in a winning position at the break. Overall, Gore landed eight points, seven from play, a remarkable display of scoring in such daunting conditions.

Because of the draw between Kilmeen and Randal Óg in the other game in the group, Argideen also qualified for a quarter-final spot.

‘Atrocious conditions, a real battle,’ said a drenched Kilmac manager Donie O’Donovan.

‘The two-pointers by Damien were vital, got us into the game after conceding that early goal. Conditions were horrific and to score 1-12 on a night like tonight was a great achievement.

‘Although we were already through, we wanted to get a win here for our own confidence. I think we deserved the win tonight.’

The heavens opened from the first whistle and any type of constructive football was almost impossible in the poor light. Only one score was registered in the opening 12 minutes: a goal for Argideen. Playing with the elements, Seán Walsh finished expertly to the net.

With Daniel O’Donovan marshalling play in midfield, Kilmacabea succeeded in slowing the pace of the game by holding possession. Their first score was a superb two-pointer from Damien Gore. A point by hard-working Ian Jennings had the sides level at the end of a trying first quarter, 1-0 to 0-3.

The rain was biblical in the middle of the half but it didn’t prevent Gore from producing another superb two-pointer to shove his side in front. With John Sheehan, Charlie Twomey, Bill Fleming, Jack Lawton, Darragh Holland and Andrew Guinevan battling hard, Argideen fought back with points from Fleming and Holland (free) to level the scoring. But Kilmacabea was in front at the break following a point from the lively Eamon Shanahan, 0-6 to 1-2.

Mercifully, the rain eased for the third quarter but it was becoming a battle of attrition as both attacks struggled for scores.

Gore was again the central character as he pointed twice, with Holland answering from a free. 0-8 to 1-3 ahead entering the last quarter, Kilmacabea now had a firm grip, with Darren Whooley and Dara and Owen Tobin driving them on from the back, Martin Collins and Ian Jennings dominating midfield and Gore, Eamon Shanahan and Joe Collins working very hard in attack.

The final quarter provided the bulk of the scoring with defenders tiring and committing fouls. Gore (free) stretched the lead to three but Bill Fleming answered, the free brought forward under the new rules.

Kilmacs were clearly the better footballing side at this stage, despite the heavy downpour again, and they kicked the next three points – from Liam McCarthy, Damien Gore, and Eamon Shanahan – to open a five-point gap.

They put the icing on the cake in the 60th minute when McCarthy was fouled in the Argideen goal area and goalkeeper Colin McCarthy smashed the penalty to the net. Game, set, and a very wet match to the reigning champions, despite Fergal Walsh kicking the last score from an Argideen free.

OUR STAR: Martin and Joe Collins put in big shifts for Kilmacs but the stand-out feature of the game was eight points in atrocious conditions, including a pair of two-pointers, by the talented Damien Gore for the winners.

Scorers

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore 0-8 (2f); Colin McCarthy 1-0 (1-0 pen); Eamon Shanahan 0-2; Liam McCarthy, Ian Jennings 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Seán Walsh 1-0; Bill Fleming (2f), Darragh Holland (2f) 0-2 each; Fergal Walsh 0-1 (1f).

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy; Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Liam McCarthy; Owen Tobin, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Odhran Kerrisk; Martin Collins, Ian Jennings; Donncha McCarthy, Daniel O’Donovan, Keith Whelton; Eamon Shanahan, Joe Collins, Damien Gore.

Subs: Dara Tobin for D O’Donovan (20), Ray Shanahan for O Kerrisk (48), O Kerrisk for L Tobin (58).

Argideen Rangers: Luke McCarthy; Darragh O’Donovan, John Sheehan, Joe Crowley; Matthew Lawton, Gerry Crowley, Charlie Twomey; Bill Fleming, Jack Lawton; Andrew Guinevan, Fergal Walsh, Seán Maxwell; Seán Walsh, Darragh Holland, James Crowley.

Subs: Finbarr Butler for J Crowley (4), Dara Walsh for D Holland (43), Eoin Lawton for S Walsh (58).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).