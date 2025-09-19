Kilbrittain shock Barryroe to take Roinn 3 top spot

Kilbrittain 3-10

Barryroe 0-18

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

KILBRITTAIN took top spot in Roinn 3 of the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship after leapfrogging Barryroe.

Manager Cian O’Leary was thrilled with the win in Ballinascarthy on Saturday, but while many may feel this is a surprise result, he disagrees.

‘This has been coming for a while. In our last couple of matches we have been creating the chances, but not taking them. Thankfully, today we put our goal-scoring opportunities away – Josh O’Donovan and Ronan Crowley came up trumps with the goals. We needed them,’ O’Leary said.

After a frenetic opening when the sides were level at 0-3 to 0-3 at the close of the opening quarter, Kilbrittain had reason to thank their outstanding shot-stopper Eoin McCarthy, who had brought off two point-blank saves to deny Adam McSweeney and Luke Murphy.

There was much to admire, too, about the defensive prowess of Charlie Kenny, Darragh Considine, and Eoin O’Neill, who were in constant action early on to thwart the O’Donovans, Olan and Ryan.

But it’s hard to keep denying quality football acts and so it proved. Firstly, Olan O’Donovan shot the lead point, and then fired over a brace of two-pointers in as many minutes. When he tacked on another point, the Sky Blues' lead had extended to 0-8 to 0-3.

Conor Hogan, whose general play and free-taking was impeccable, added another brace of frees to leave Kilbrittain down by four at the break, 0-11 to 0-7.

After Seán Sexton and Adam McSweeney swapped points, it was the turn of shot-stopper Eoin McCarthy to deny Olan O’Donovan. However, the pivotal moments arrived in the 41st minute. Josh O’Donovan smashed an unstoppable drive past reliable Barryroe goalkeeper Conor Madden. Scarcely had the cheering on the hill subsided, when it erupted again. This time Conor Hogan was the service provider, as Josh O’Donovan rattled the net as Kilbrittain scored two goals in two minutes.

Shell-shocked Barryroe replied, sending over four points, including another two from Olan O’Donovan. The men from the Barony of Ibane hit the front again, 0-16 to 2-8, by the 52nd minute. But there was a steely determination about the Seasiders’ grit and overall play. It manifested itself yet in the form of their third and clinching goal. This time it was a wonderful solo effort by the influential Ronan Crowley.

Conor Hogan and substitute Conor Lynch added two more scores, 3-10 to 0-16. The winners looked home and hosed. Far from it, as Barryroe died with their boots on, a 45 by Olan and a free by Ryan ensuring a dramatic finale, as amidst a welter of excitement Kilbrittain claimed a famous victory.

OUR STAR: Kilbrittain goalkeeper Eoin McCarthy was excellent, making six super saves. It is debatable if Kilbrittain would be celebrating this surprise win without his bravery.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Josh O’Donovan 2-0; Conor Hogan 0-4 (3f); Ronan Crowley 1-1; Conor Lynch, Seán Sexton, Aaron Holland, Adam Griffin, Mark Hickey 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 0-8 (2pt, 1 45); Ryan O’Donovan 0-6 (2 2pt, 1f); Adam McSweeney 0-2; Luke Murphy, Tomás Ó Buachalla 0-1.

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Charlie Kenny, Darragh Considine, Eoin O’Neill; Gavin O’Shea, Thomas Sheehan, Philip Wall; Colm Sheehan, Seán Sexton; Adam Griffin, Aaron Holland, Ronan Crowley; Josh O’Donovan, Mark Hickey, Conor Hogan.

Subs: Bertie Butler for Aaron Holland (42), Nick O’Donovan for Colm Sheehan (50), Gavin Kenny for Mark Hickey (53), Conor Lynch for Adam Griffin (53).

Barryroe: Conor Madden; Michael Walsh, Seán O’Riordan, Jerome O’Brien; Daniel Moloney, Conn Dineen, James Moloney; Dermot Dineen, Mark Crowley; Brian O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Luke Murphy, Ryan O’Donovan, Adam McSweeney.

Subs: Aaron Fleming for Jerome O’Brien (48), Seán Holland for Mark Crowley (51), Donal O’Buachalla for Brian O’Donovan (54).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).