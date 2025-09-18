COURTS: Conviction for dangerous driving is quashed over lack of junction sign

A utilities worker had a charge for dangerous driving quashed at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

Gardaí stopped David Patrick Mannion, of Hazelwood Lane, Glanmire, Riverstown, for driving without reasonable caution near Leap on October 16th 2024.

Mannion was stopped at 11.50am on the N71 at Kilmacabea where he had overtaken an elderly driver, when another car was about to come onto the road from a nearby junction.

Garda Kieran O’Callaghan, giving evidence in court, said he had been doing speed checks at Leap National School just before he saw the incident.

Gda O’Callaghan witnessed Mannion overtaking a car that was traveling significantly below the 50 kilometres per hour speed limit.

Gda O’Callaghan said: ‘Mr Mannion was on the wrong side of the road as a car emerged at the junction on the opposite side of the road, traveling towards Skibbereen. The oncoming driver had to slam on his brakes.’

Mannion (39) was driving his work van on the way to a job for TLI on behalf of ESB.

Judge Carroll said: ‘You said you had clear vision of the road and you did not see the car at the junction. I don’t believe this man is guilty of driving without due care and attention. There was no sign indicating the presence of a junction.’

A charge of driving without due care and attention was dismissed.

