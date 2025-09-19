Draw not enough as Kilmeen out of championship

Kilmeen 1-9

Randal Óg 0-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

KILMEEN didn't get the win they needed to stay alive in the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship and have bowed out, along with Randal Óg.

Heading into this final-round Roinn 2 game, Kilmeen needed to beat Randals well and hope Argideen Rangers lost to Kilmacabea, which did happen. But the boys in blue missed out on the necessary victory.

Still, it's a testament to the enduring qualities of both Kilmeen and Randal Óg that they served up an entertaining game despite the wind and rain cascading down at Ahiohill on Friday night. While both teams exit the competition, this was a highly enjoyable game for the scatter of hardy souls on the sideline who braved the torrid elements.

Buoyed by the strong wind to their backs, Randals laid early siege to the Kilmeen citadel. After the influential Seán Daly was grounded, Conor O’Neill made no mistake from the resultant free. The latter doubled Randals’ tally. When Daly slotted over a crucial point, Randals had their tails up.

Slowly, Kilmeen got to grips with the elements and the opposition. When James Clancy split the posts to open their tally, things were looking up. Conor O’Neill extended Randal Óg’s lead after Daly did the approach work.

Jack Hennigan added a point for Randals, but they were rocked when Clancy sent over a two-point beauty in the 23rd minute to cut the gap. Brian Deasy and Clancy added points, but Conor O’Neill had the last say to leave it 0-7 to 0-4 in Randals’ favour at the break, a frail lead given they now faced the driving wind and rain.

Credence was given to that when Kevin Keohane crashed over a point on the resumption. Hennigan hit back with a free for Randals, but in the 39th minute came the only goal of the game. After a superb cross-field pass from captain Shane O’Donovan, after a fantastic clearance by full back Cian Murphy, the classy Cillian Twohig embarked on a mazy solo run of some 40 metres. Ghosting past a couple of Randals defenders, he sent a blockbuster past Ciarán Murray for a contender for goal of the season. When he added a pointed free soon afterward, Kilmeen hit the front, 1-6 to 0-8.

But Randals responded. Great work by O’Neill, Eoin Hurley and Peter Collins engineered a free, flicked over by the former. All level at the end of the third quarter, 1-6 to 0-9.

With the failing light and torrential rain, scores were hard won. O’Neill and Daly points nudged Randals in front again. But Kilmeen were far from finished, epitomised by a magnificent two-pointer from the irrepressible Twohig and a delightful Brian Deasy white flag.

Now it was Randals' turn to dig deep. They were not found wanting. A smashing point by Seamus Crowley levelled the game, and ensured it was honours even.

OUR STAR: Kilmeen’s Cillian Twohig ticked all the right boxes with a tally of 1-3, including a fabulous goal and a magnificent two-pointer.

Scorers

Kilmeen: Cillian Twohig: 1-3 (2pt, 1f); James Clancy 0-3 (2pt); Brian Deasy 0-2; Kevin Keohane 0-1.

Randal Óg: Conor O’Neill 0-6 (4f); Seán Daly 0-3 (2pt); Jack Hennigan 0-2 (1f); Seamus Crowley 0-1.

Kilmeen: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Cian Murphy, Oisín Harrington; Kevin Keohane, Shane O’Donovan, Tim Bailey; Brian Deasy, Oisín O’Sullivan; Cillian Twohig, Ogie Scannell, Joe O’Donovan; Eoghan McRohan, Joe Bailey, James Clancy.

Subs: Liam Daly for Ogie Scannell (40, inj), Jonathan Deasy for Liam Daly (45), Conor O’Sullivan for James Clancy (50).

Randal Óg: Ciarán Murray; Eoghan Murray, Barry O’Driscoll, Eoin Hurley; Ryan Collins, Seamus Crowley, Pádraig O’Sullivan; Peter Collins, Conor O’Neill; Patrick Collins, Cathal Duggan, Jack Hennigan; Donnacha Collins, Seán Daly, Ian Crowley.

Subs: Thomas Kingston for Cathal Duggan (23), Cal Nyhan for Ian Crowley (50), Alan Brickley for Patrick Collins (54).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).