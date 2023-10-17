OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

At the latest lecture organised by Clonakilty Dúchas Heritage at the Clonakilty GAA pavilion were (from left): Mary Crowley, Clonakilty; John Crowley, Rosscarbery and Rose Crowley, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
At the Barryroe senior citizens party in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty on Sunday last were (from left): Billy Barry, Claire and Brendan Keohane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mike O’Sullivan, Courtmacsherry, who celebrated his 80th birthday with (from left) his sisters Nora (O’Sullivan) from Yorkshire, Mary (Mullaney) Birmingham and his wife Ann at the Barryroe party in Fernhill House. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the annual Rathbarry and district vintage club tractor run in aid of the local national school were Michael Harte from Rosscarbery with his 1952 Fiat, and Vincent Harte and William O’Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Young Jack Lynch from Bantry having fun on a Massey Ferguson at Caheragh Threshing’s 25th anniversary celebration last Sunday. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Celeste Shorten, Sharon Deane and Catherine Kingston at their crepe stand at the annual Caheragh Threshing last Sunday afternoon, the queue for the crepes was neverending! (Photo; Anne Minihane)
Billy who won 1st Prize in the small dog category at Caheragh Threshing pictured with his owner Teddy Cunningham last Sunday afternoon. (Photo; Anne Minihane)
The Adams family celebrated owning the Courtmacsherry Hotel for 50 years earlier this month with a special celebration event.(Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael White from Lisavaird and Sarah Murray from Dunmanway were also at the launch. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the launch of the Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally at the weekend were Eileen O’Donovan, Ring, and Muireann and Margaret Collins, from Kealkil. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)