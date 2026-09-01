Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Saoirse Lucey and Christine Cronin took a quick break from work at Field's of Skibbereen to smile for the camera last Saturday morning. Photo; Anne Minihane.
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Enjoying the clowns exhibition in Dunmanway were Minh-Thu & Li Lai Galvin from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Robyn & Holly Burgoyne from Dunmanway had fun viewing the clowns on display. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Jim Moloney and Mary Pat Dinneen from Barryroe at the annual agricultural show that was held at Ballygarvan, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Charlotte Ross from Carrigaline with her Dachshund Twix at the annual agricultural show that was held at Ballygarvan, Co. Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Young entrepreneur Cora Hennessy from Leap was selling her home made loom bands at the market with help from her mum Amy. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Browsing the market was Aoibh ní Chróinín from Castlehaven. Picture: Andy Gibson.
“Bandon Golf,” (L to R) At the awards presentation at Bandon Golf Club, Chris Down, Julie O’Mahony (Winner) and Fred Down, Club President.
Locals Maeve Lyons (left) and Leah O'Donovan enjoying time out in Kennedy Park during the Friday market. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Out and about in the sunshine at Skibbereen's Farmers Market last Saturday were Siobhan Ronan, Margaret O'Brien, Saoirse Harris and Evie Stone. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Christine, Micheál and Aodh McCarthy, Ardralla, Skibbereen enjoying their breakfast from Skibbereen Farmers Market last Saturday morning. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Saturday the 22nd August marked the final day for the Kinsale GAA pitch on the Bandon Road. A party was organised to say farewell. Pictured are three generations of club members, Brian, Derry, Miah and David Coughlan.
Picture. John Allen
Saturday the 22nd August marked the final day for the Kinsale GAA pitch on the Bandon Road. A party was organised to say farewell. Pictured are Eimear Coughlan and Rose O’Shea from Kinsale.
Picture. John Allen
Yvonne and Niamh Lomasney, Skibbereen enjoying the lovely sunshine in Skibbereen Saturday morning. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Over 70,000 students received their Leaving Cert results across Ireland today. Some Skibbereen Community School students with Vice Principal Ms Dalton and Principal Mr O'Mahony. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School students Wayne McCarthy and Jason O'Shea with their results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School students Jerry McCArthy; Seán Cuinnea; Adam Baker and Vincent Daly seemed happy with their results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School student Aobh Daly with her results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Mount St. Michael School students Katie Whelton; Emily Timmins and Abby Harrington. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured with their Leaving Cert results are Skibbereen Community School students Olivia Cahalane and Diana Rose Coakley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured with their Leaving Cert results are Skibbereen Community School students Caoimhe Flannery and Natasha Hurley. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Skibbereen Community School students Saoirse Leonard; Sarah Keating and Emily Dulea were ecstatic with their Leaving Cert results. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Clonakilty's Bakhtyar Nabi, a student of Clonakilty Community College gives the thumbs up after receiving his Leaving Certificate results. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Clonakilty Community College students John O'Donovan, Bealad and Gabrielle O'Neill, Clonakilty with their Leaving Certificate results. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Realtínn Deli, Clonakilty, Molly Boddington, Courtmacsherry and Éabha Brosnan, Rossmore with their Leaving Certificate results at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Schull Community College student Aleksandrs Sahovs collects his Leaving Certificate results. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Clonakilty cousins with the Tom Markham Cup at the Clonakilty GAA homecoming celebration for Cork’s All-Ireland minor football champions last Friday. From left: Oisín Lyons, Sonny Lyons, Seán Lyons, Fionn Lyons, Scott Riordan, Lauren Riordan, Tomás Lyons and Tessie Lyons.
Clonakilty Women’s Shed members are grateful to both Cork County Council and The Heritage Council for recognising the value of the heritage skills and supporting the opportunity for the group.
Trying their luck in the Clonakilty Rugby Club Lotto were Meabhdh Sexton, Lislevane and Ciarán Crowley, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the screening in Clonakilty Library of a documentary on historical sites near Clonakilty, organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage were (from left): Eileen O'Loghlin with Gerard and Mary O'Driscoll, all from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members and supporters of Kilmacsimon Quay RC pictured in Ballinadee at Corcorn’s Pub where they celebrated another very successful year on the water at West Cork, County and All-Ireland level. At the recent All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships held in Bantry, they won four gold, five silver and six bronze medals.
Niall Tubridy delivering his talk on Allman's Distillery.
Gerard Moran's talk on Monday August 17th on the Life and Death in Bandon Workhouse during the great famine.
Vincent Duggan delivering his talk in the Town Hall on Tuesday August 18th on The Rotten Boroughs of Bandon and County Cork.
Dan Holland's guided historical walk on Thursday August 20th.
Eoghan Daltun giving his talk on Friday August 21st in the Town Hall on Protecting our Natural Heritage.
Daithi, Luisne and Óran Ó Draighneáin with Cllr Gillian Coughlan.
Participants enjoying Mr Gusto's show in the Shambles on the Sunday of the festival.
Paul O’Driscoll from Horizons COPE Clonakilty throwing the winning road bowl of the men’s Novice A competition at the Unlimited Road Bowling Finals in Bantry, being supported by James O’Driscoll from Bol Cummann.
CEO of West Cork Music Francis Humphrys with festival co-ordinator Meg O’Connell, Cllr George Gill and the festival artistic director Martin Hayes at the opening of the 24th edition of Masters of Tradition. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Bantry Agricultural Show committee members with some of this year’s show sponsors ahead of the annual event which will be held on Sunday. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
Led by the Bantry gig Unité, Water Heritage Day was celebrated by a vast array of boats including a second Bantry gig, the Sionn Bharra with a crew from Bantry and the Fionnbarra. Yachts, coastal rowing boats from Kenmare RC, motor boats and dinghies all navigated their way, albeit slowly due to the light winds. At the proposed BMAC site, Liam Kelleher, researcher with the CúLir and other BMAC committee members, did a shore walk and analysed some material from the beach before the large group of swimmers swam to the airstrip and back. Water Heritage Day was funded by the River Basin Management Service, formerly LAWPRO.
Bantry Tidy Towns members took part in a Guerrilla Botany Walk with Finola Finlay last week during the Ellen Hutchins Festival.
Father and son duo Charlie and Rowan Pigott playing at the Masters of Tradition’s secret concert. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Mary Sullivan (née Hanley) of South Allihies celebrated her 100th birthday on August 20th, surrounded by family and friends. Pictured with Mary are her brother Timmy, and children Margaret, Michael and Stephen.
The O’Sullivan cousins supporting Adrigole. Shay Phil O’Sullivan, Meabh Phil O’Sullivan, Croia Phil O’Sullivan, Isla Phil O’Sullivan, and Darragh Phil O’Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The Castletownbere team who played Adrigole in the Beara junior B championship. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The Adrigole team that won the Beara junior B championship. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Ibane Gaels treasurer Brendan Coleman (right) presenting Ger O'Sullivan, Ardmore, Timoleague with his €500 prize, for having the correct time on the scratch card for the first goal scored in Sunday's match between Argideen Rangers and Barryroe.
Pádraig Sheehy from Ballygarvan with Adrian Keane from Carrigaline at the annual agricultural show that was held at Ballygarvan. (Photo: David Creedon)
Nuala Teegan and Emer Carey, Union Hall, at the official opening of artists Pat and Johanna Connor and Michael Quane RHA exhibition Family Matters at Cnoc Buí. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ilen Rovers players Emma Keohane and Emma O'Driscoll on the victorious U12 Community Games team.
Fr Anthony O'Mahony, Co-PP, with servers Sadhbh Deasy (left) and Clodagh O'Driscoll at the Mass Rock, Béal an Aifrinn, near Broadstrand last Friday evening. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
John Hickey, Nicola Tuthill and Anette Hickey at the launch of the latest edition of the Kilbrittain Historical Journal (Volume 8) which took place at Harbour View.
Mount Saint Michael students Robert Szylko, Gavin Collins and Alex Coughlan with their Leaving Cert results. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Edward O'Sullivan collecting his Leaving Certificate results at Schull Community College. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Pictured with their Leaving Cert results are Skibbereen Community School students Niamh O'Driscoll and Shauna McCarthy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cousins Danny and Éada Kelleher at the recent Future Farm event held at the Kelleher farm in Newcestown.
Christy Desmond, Martin Eaton and Ursula Eaton relaxing before the Tracton and Cloughduv game in Belgooly last Saturday.
George Bezmahorychnykh, Mount Saint Michael, with his Leaving Cert results. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Conor Lawson, Charlie Lannin, Clara Murphy, Caoimbhe McLoughlin-Walsh and Ella Camier celebrate receiving their Leaving Certificate results at Schull Community College. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Locals Maria, Jim and Pinto Kennedy (Skibbereen) and Michelle McCormack (Baltimore) with visitors Erin McCartin (Australia) and Guido Vais and Clara Lombardo (Sicily) having a wonderful sunny time at Skibbereen's Farmers Market. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
This week Kinsale will welcome the Flotilla Freedom Coalition boat ‘Kate’ and its crew, en-route to Gaza, Palestine. Pictured is crew member Dr Ali Shah, the ship’s doctor. (Photo: John Allen)
Saturday August 22nd marked the final day for the Kinsale GAA pitch on the Bandon Road and a party was organised to say farewell. At the event, Ger Webb (club chairman) and Cian Quigley presented a cheque for €1,100 to Kevin Gould and Sheila Gould of the Kinsale RNLI. The cheque was raised at the Tom Quigley Poc Fada competition held in February . (Photo: John Allen)
Rowan Williams Huber and his wining photograph (right) Rico.
Kevin Crowley who ran the London Marathon in April would like to acknowledge and thank people for their generosity and sponsorship in helping raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society which he ran in memory of his mother Mary who passed last October. Kevin is seen here with members of his immediate family and the cheque for €11,325.
Lauren Hegarty, Ellie O’Regan, Tully Coll (cox), Grace Jagoe and Aoibhínn Coll representing Dunmanway Rowing Club at the Irish Championships.
Bertie Moran and Paul McCarthy out and about in Skibbereen at the weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of BEDA greeting radio and TV presenter John Creedon before the heritage event at Ballineen Enniskeane last week. From left: Tadg Sheehan (chairperson, BEDA), John Creedon, Jerry Flahavin, Kieran O'Driscoll (president, BEDA)
Ballineen's Erin O’Driscoll won gold in the U14 100 metres at the National Community Games in Carlow last Saturday. Also included is Marie Collins (secretary, Enniskeane and Districts Community Games).
Phil had a wonderful gift for making people feel at home.
Project Romania team from Carrigaline 1998. From left: Eddie Pierce, Bernie Mc Kay, Cecil Poole, Avril Vickery, John Tanner, Carol Kirby, Nicola Poole, Pam Parish Worker and Rev Arthur Heuston, all who attended the recent 30 year celebration at St Mary's Parish Hall.