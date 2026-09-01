Former industrial site set to rejuvenate Dunmanway town centre

PLANS have been drawn up to turn Dunmanway’s disused West End Yard into a multi-purpose community hub.

Last November, Cork County Council purchased the 2.5 acre site from Drinagh Co-op after community groups, Dunmanway Community Council and politicians lobbied for renewal.

The latest plan could see the former industrial site turned into a hot spot in the town.

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Tim Buckley, chairman of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, speaking on behalf of Dunmanway Civic Amenity Group, said the plans were in their early stages and still awaiting input from various stakeholders, but that the project was going in the right direction.

A meeting was held earlier this week with public representatives Minister Christopher O’Sullivan TD (FF), Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG), Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) and Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) to discuss the plans.

‘We are very grateful for the input from our local TDs and representatives,’ said Tim Buckley.

‘We have also received a huge amount of help and advice from Cork County Council. We feel confident that a collaboration between the council, elected representatives and our group will see a significant development in Dunmanway.’

He added that there had been a positive response to public consultation on the plans in February, with more than 100 ideas submitted for the site’s possible use.

Tim Buckley said he would like to thank the members of the Civic Amenity Group, consisting of parents, community group volunteers and other residents, for their hard work and contributions so far.



West End Yard includes a protected industrial building, which has not been in use for a number of years.

The group’s aim is that the multi-purpose venue would help to reinvent and rejuvenate Dunmanway’s town centre and provide space for public meetings and events, creative and business spaces and a car park.