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Motorcylcist (40s) taken to CUH following Schull collision

September 1st, 2026 8:46 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Motorcylcist (40s) taken to CUH following Schull collision Image
A motorcylist was taken to CUH yesterday follwing a two vehicle collision in Schull yesterday

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A male motorcyclist in his 40s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital  for treatment of serious injuries following a two vehicle collision in Schull yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the R592 near Ardmanagh, Schull  and the collision involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred shortly after 4:30pm.

A Garda spokesperson said  a male motorcycle driver (aged in his 40s) was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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'No other injuries were reported at the time.'

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