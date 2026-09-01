Motorcylcist (40s) taken to CUH following Schull collision

A male motorcyclist in his 40s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a two vehicle collision in Schull yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the R592 near Ardmanagh, Schull and the collision involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred shortly after 4:30pm.

A Garda spokesperson said a male motorcycle driver (aged in his 40s) was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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'No other injuries were reported at the time.'