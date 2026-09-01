Freedom flotilla ship docks in Kinsale ahead of Gaza siege mission

WEST Cork gave a warm welcome to the crew of Gaza-bound ship The Kate.

The vessel is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and left its origin port in Bristol to dock in Kinsale on Saturday.

It will be sailing with the next wave of ships attempting to break Israel’s blockade, but won’t be carrying any aid.

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Instead, the aim is to raise awareness of the illegal siege of the people of Gaza, organisers say.

Supporters welcomed The Kate’s crew, made up of ten activists from the US, Britain and Ireland, including 74-year-old skipper Fiacc Ó Brolcháin who was captured by Israeli forces as part of flotilla efforts earlier this year.

‘It was a tremendous experience that involved local solidarity groups and residents who showed their support for the mission of the flotilla boat,’ said Anna Maria Mullally, of Kinsale for Palestine, about The Kate’s arrival.

‘We had people from across the region there: from Bandon, Macroom and other parts of West Cork. People in Kinsale took the crew into their homes and did their laundry, baked bread for them and gave them a place to rest and work. It was a really important example of how a community can pull together and show hospitality and care.’

A series of fundraisers was held over the weekend to support the flotilla mission.

Friday night’s solidarity gig and film screening of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ raised around €1,000 at the Temperance Hall, with performances from local bands and musicians.

On Saturday afternoon, the ship’s crew hosted a Q&A session at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre followed by a gathering at Dock Beach.

Douglas Henderson, of West Cork for Palestine, helped to organise the Friday event and said: ‘We believe it is more vital than ever to focus people’s attention on the ongoing genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinian people.’

The Kate has since sailed on from Kinsale and is heading to Mediterranean ports before setting sail for Gaza.

