CCPC helpline contacts surge 10% in first half of 2026

FAULTY goods, second-hand cars and home improvements were among the top consumer concerns raised so far this year according to a new report.

Data shows 22,724 consumers contacted the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) helpline in the first half of 2026, which is a 10% increase on 2025.

The report gives insight into the top issues, sectors and traders reported by Irish consumers. New research from callbacks to those who contacted the helpline now shows what happened next for those consumers.

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The top issues were faulty goods, pricing and contract performance, while the top sectors were vehicles and transport, utilities and fuel, and homebuilding and improvements.

The top five traders were Rathwood (737 contacts), Ryanair (238 contacts), Sky (228 contacts), Curry’s (223 contacts) and Harvey Norman (196 contacts).

Consumers reported spending an average of €6,473 on the product or service they contacted the CCPC about. There was a significant rise (34%) in contacts related to an online purchase.

Aoibhín de Búrca, CCPC director of communications and consumer information, said: ‘It’s important that consumers know their rights if they buy something that turns out to be faulty. Regardless of whether you had a warranty or a guarantee, it’s up to the seller to resolve your issue, not the manufacturer.

‘The research also shows that almost half of consumers had to contact the retailer more than five times and the issues still weren’t resolved. Now that we have this research it will inform our work.

‘Where we see breaches of the law we will act.’

For consumer queries and complaints, contact the CCPC helpline on 01 402 5555 or email [email protected].