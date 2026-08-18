Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Aug, 2026. A children's fancy dress parade was held in Rosscarbery this evening as part of the 69th Family Festival. Around 50 children dressed up in all manner of costumes for the event, which was held under bright sunshine. Noah Wycherley from Kinsale attempted to scare everyone by dressing up as a T Rex. Picture: Andy Gibson.
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Jacinta Connolly (Castlehaven) and Freddie Hollane McGrath (Bandon) at the Skibbereen Community School Debs. (Photo: Anne MInihane)
Two West Cork students Afric Deasy from Bandon and Seamus Riordan from Bantry (pictured left and second from left) travelled to Tashkent in Uzbekistan to represent Ireland at the 38th International Olympiad in Informatics. Also included are (from left) Ben Maguire, Derbhile Timon (team mentor, UCC), Mykyta Telychko and Andrea Visenti (team director, UCC).
Young competitors get ready for action at the Togher Sports family fun day where fantastic weather and great crowds made for a memorable day of sporting fun for all ages.
Sophia Hurley with her adorable puppy Bailey and their prize rosette at the Togher Sports family fun day and dog show.
Some members of the dawn litter squad (from left) Barry Quinlan lining up his team of Michael O’Driscoll, Maeve Quinlan, Shirley Ryan, Helen O’Keeffe and Caroline Cronin.
The anchor men who are the fourth year in a row winners of the Tug of War from the Schull Harbour Sailing Club. From left: Sean P O'Sullivan, Stephan Archer, Michael Moynihan, Partick Hurley, Sean Hurley Peter Duffy and Adam Paul.
The Schull Yawl rowing team came fourth in the novice mens race in Sunday’s rowing championships. From left: Clare Seward (cox), Sean Crowley, Noreen Byrne, Lukas Kadlik and Joe O’Connell.
Val Weblin (right) with wife Julie, son Thomas, and his kidney donor Rosaline at the British Transplant Games.
Locals Juliette Egan and her mum Louise enjoying the teddy bears' picnic during recent 50th anniversary Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the dog show during the Ahakista Festival was Toby Bradbury (Ahakista) with Flossie the 14-year-old collie/terrier cross rescued from County Kerry in 2013.
Five volunteers from Kinsale were recently awarded Long Service Medals for their selfless dedication to support the local community. Four of the recipients are (from left) Margaret Buckley, Denis Twomey, Robert Cast and James O’Mahony. Rose O’Riordan unfortunately could not attend the event and is missing from the photo.
The Ilen Rovers U12 boys had a win last Wednesday evening in their league game against Newcestown in Newcestown. Back: Tadgh Barry, Eoghan Hegarty, Conor O'Sullivan, Christopher O’Neill, Sebastien O'Regan, Charlie O’Driscoll, Cathal Ronan, Jimmy McDonagh and Liam O'Neill. Front: Noah Harmon, Charlie Crowley, Stephen O'Mahony, Michael John Whooley, Aaron Hegarty, Danny Coakley, Hugo O'Driscoll and Sean Duggan.
The Ilen Rovers U8 girls had a series of games last Saturday morning with O’Donovan Rossa and St Colums in Skibbereen. Back: Rowan Murphy, Hattie Baker, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Chloe Keohane, Emma Draper and Angela O'Regan. Front: Jessica O’Sullivan, Leah Murphy, Aifric Hickey, Wren Putze and Róisín O’Driscoll.
Trina O’Sullivan (right) organised a charity event, the John Hayes memorial 5km, in aid of Cancer Connect and raised an amount of €8,000 which was recently presented to Helen O’Driscoll (left) of Cancer Connect.
Colm Dullea of CCÉ Baile Núis with his teacher Shane Scanlon. Colm was 1st in the All-Ireland and winner of the Maurice Lennon memorial cup for banjo (15-18 years) at the 2026 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil held in Belfast.
Ciara O'Sullivan celebrating her team's All-Ireland win with her parents Richard and Jackie and sister Karen.
Alex Corbett (Carrigaline), Katherine Collins (Tracton), Lola Marnane (Carrigaline), Caitlin O'Leary Collins (Tracton), Max Marnane (Carrigaline) alongside John and Gráinne Lynch (volunteers), at the Tracton AC sumo wrestling display at the vintage festival at Roberts Cove. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
A section of the attendance watching the Timoleague Harvest Festival's fancy dress parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty lads (from left) Ryan Hooton, Cillian White and Fionnáin Bennett met up recently at the Friday market in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Jane Twomey and Patrick Murnane at the Clonakilty Debs which was hosted at Fernhill.
Coleman and Brída McCarthy with Noelle O'Keefe and Joan Gallagher at the Ahiohill Vintage Day.
Edel and Caoimhe Deasy enjoying the Ahiohill Vintage Day.
Cathy Davis (chairperson, Irish Patchwork Society, southern branch), Mary Bell (executive chairperson, IPS) and Heidi Wischniewski (southern branch representative and quilt exhibition organiser) at the opening of the ‘Made with Love’ quilt exhibition at Abbeystrewry Hall. The exhibition will run until Augusst 15th.
Kate Dinan from Rosscarbery dressed up as a mermaid at the children’s fancy dress parade which was held as part of the 69th family festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Overall champion at Togher Sports dog show was 'Tarcin' pictured here with his owner Stephen Kingston and judges Shane and Una Brennan.
Ali Tobin (Skibbereen), Eimear Murphy (Sherkin Island) and Emily O'Donovan (Skibbereen) enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
John and Christina Kelly, owners of Reen Farm, at the day of celebration of reflection and remembrance for those who died during The Great Famine. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Charlie O'Hara, Darragh Whyte, Ruairí Lyons, Milly Seaman, Killian McCarthy, Daniel McKenna and Connor Aherne at the Shambles in Bandon ahead of the St Brogan’s Debs. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Shauna, Conor Barron, Ayda and Ollie Crowley proudly showing their medals after taking part in the tug-of-war competition at Schull Regatta. The event provided plenty of entertainment and sporting fun for young and old alike. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Michaela O'Connell, Grace O'Regan and Andrea Straub all ready for the St Brogan’s Debs. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Ballinascarthy camogie players and a few friends arriving at Croke Park to cheer on the Rebels last Sunday for the All-Ireland final. Back: Emilee Hansbury, Karen Lucey, Ciara Heverin, Michelle O'Driscoll, Sinéad McCarthy, Lisa McCarthy, Aoife Nyhan, Kaela O'Driscoll, Sarah Cahalane, Aoife Kingston, Jane Twomey, Misha Pattwell, Mary Murphy, Kate O Donovan, Katie Hearne and Eimear Barrett. Front: Grace Flynn, Nicole Prohniak, Rachel Cahalane, Aoibhínn Ryan, Moira Barrett, Orlaith Dee, Síofra Pattwell, Ella Cahalane, Clara Crowley, Megan Ryan, Leah McAree and Susan Walsh.
‘Flamingo Express from Harrys Bar’ with crew Graham Dalton, Amelia McCarthy, Cleary Christian and Jacque Costa taking part in the RNLI raft race during the August bank holiday regatta. (Photo: John Allen)
Pauline Kausch and Eva Sarai from Ballylickey enjoying some time browsing the market in Bantry on the August bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Botanist Ellen Hutchins, loved ‘going to the mountains’ looking for lichens, mosses and liverworts.
Donna Casey, Una O’Shea and Amy Joshi of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in Bantry before travelling to their Debs. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Clara Murphy, Jay cotter, Holly Arundel, Aoibhe O'Mahony, Ella O'Donovan and Oran Brady of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí getting ready to celebrate their Debs. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
Luke Casey and Colm Óg Leary with AJ the dog from Cill Na Martra, near Macroom, visiting the Bantry Market. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Caroline Daly and Aoife Spillane from Bantry enjoying the market on Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Daire Lynch with his dogs Luna and Rua. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
First to cross the finish line in the Adrigole GAA 5 Mile Run were Fergus Carey (chairman, Adrigole GAA), Shane O'Sullivan (sponsor, Fivestar Fitness), Aidan Rundel Muller (1st male), Julia Romanovska and Eric Cantwell (both Fivestar Fitness).
Cllr Finbarr Harrington, deputy mayor of Cork County Council, with some members of the Castletownbere Rowing Club at the Schull Regatta on Sunday.
Fia Murphy, Aisling O'Neill and Lydia O'Sullivan from Castletownbere celebrating their achievements at the Schull Regatta with their medals and trophy. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Young participants enjoy a tug-of-war during the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Young participants participating in the tug-of-war during the Schull Regatta. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Izzy O'Regan (Ballygarvan) with the O'Duffy cup after Cork's victory over Galway in the senior camogie final last Sunday at Croke Park.
The successful 'Lynch Mob' from the Oysterhaven Bunch Seaswimmers who completed a relay of the English Channel last Friday. Included in the picture are Niall Dillion, Rob Cogan Imelda Lynch, Frea McCarthy and Katherine McCarthy, with one of the official channel judges at the front of the picture.
Brenda Twomey, with her husband Denis from Blarney, being presented with 5th place in the Bord Bia 7-a-Day Best in Season Fruit & Veg Basket Competition by Bord Bia's Michal Slawski with (from left) John Donoghue (Tullamore Show horticulture organiser) and Freda Kinnarney (ISA) at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. (Photo: Jeff Harvey)
August 05th, 2026, Keelbeg, Union Hall.
Nell, Cillian and Jonah taking a break from their Sailing Lessons at the Glandore Harbour Yacht Club, enjoying Lollies and Ice Cream to cool down as the temperatures rise into the 20’s again.
Credit: Andrew Harris.
At the Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival Regatta Day were Clonakilty's Aoife and James Deasy and their son James. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Schull, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Aug, 2026. The annual Schull Regatta is taking place this weekend, with many different activities on offer for kids and adults alike. Schull Pier was packed with people this afternoon partaking in activities such as crab fishing, boat building and stone skimming, and many more. Enjoying the regatta was 1 year old Abbie O'Driscoll from Schull. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Aug, 2026. A children's fancy dress parade was held in Rosscarbery this evening as part of the 69th Family Festival. Around 50 children dressed up in all manner of costumes for the event, which was held under bright sunshine. Taking part in the parade were Molly & Jack Spillane from Glandore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Inish Beg, West Cork, Ireland. 7th Aug, 2026. The West Cork History Festival was opened by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin today at The Octagon, Inish Beg. The theme of this year's festival is Boundaries, with many different speakers and field trips & walking tours arranged for the event. The festival runs until 9th August. Pictured with the Taoiseach are Brigid Kvita; Oisín Moore and author Cormac Moore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 7th Aug, 2026. Bantry Market was packed with people today, making the most of the sunny weather. Selling their home made hair braids and friendship bracelets were May Donovan and Annie May & Kim Wickham from Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at the Clonakilty Debs hosted in Fernhill are Liza Hasani, Ella O'Sullivan and Mia O'Sullivan.
Pictured at the Convent Bandon Debs are cousins Madaleine and Jennifer Desmond.
Pat Fitzgerald showing the next generation of fishermen how to tie different knots. His grandson Nathan Harrington and Rocco Minihane Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Bishop Paul Colton, Honorary Patron of the Festival, Mayor of Cork County Cllr. Bernard Moynihan and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin who officially opened the West Cork History Festival at Inis Beg, Creagh Baltimore last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane
The Holland family from Ring at the Timoleague Harvest Festival (left to right): Joey, Tadhg, Theo, Shirley and Conail. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Schull, West Cork, Ireland. 8th Aug, 2026. The annual Schull Regatta is taking place this weekend, with many different activities on offer for kids and adults alike. Schull Pier was packed with people this afternoon partaking in activities such as crab fishing, boat building and stone skimming, and many more. Enjoying an ice cream at the regatta was Reem Shamali from Schull. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 7th Aug, 2026. Bantry Market was packed with people today, making the most of the sunny weather. Enjoying the sunny weather were Leah O'Brien; Zoe Ottman and Ellie Collins from Castletownbere. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at the St. Brogans Debs at the shambles Bandon are Stash Koporwski, Millie Sline, Faye O'Sullivan and Kamil Skrzynski. Pic Donie Hurley.
Pictured at the Clonakilty Debs hosted in Fernhill are Sophia O'Leary and Ellie Collins.
Pictured at the Convent Bandon Debs are Leah Ryan, Ellie O'Sullivan and Roisin Allen.