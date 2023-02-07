PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

Pictured at the Carbery Hunt Ball at Fernhill House hotel, Clonakilty Co Cork was Lucy Murphy, Bantry Aiden Jennings, Clonakilty and Natalie Field, Skibbereen. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the Carbery Hunt Ball at Fernhill House hotel, Clonakilty Co Cork was Aoife and Alan McSweeny and Lynda Kenny and Master of the hunt Mark O'Driscoll. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Carbery Hunt Ball were Ger Coughlan, Trevor Drapper and Denise O'Donovan from Enniskeane. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Brian O’Donovan, RTÉ correspondent, the guest speaker at a Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage lecture, received a framed photograph of his great-grandparents, Sean and Kate O’Donovan, from Tim Feen, chairperson, Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Brian O’Donovan, RTÉ’s former Washington correspondent and current Work and Technology correspondent (second from left) pictured at the Clonakilty GAA Club complex with (left to right): Tim Feen (chairperson, Clonakilty Dúchas Heritage), Michael Pattwell (Brian’s cousin) and Jim O’Donovan (Brian’s father) and native of Ardfield. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Barryroe National School 50th Reunion, students John O'Brien, Michael Sexton, Kevin O'Rourke and Sean Whelton. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Enjoying Barryroe National School's class of 1972 50th reunion last weekend were former teachers Eileen Foley, Seán De Barra and Nora O'Sullivan. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
Enjoying the Kilbrittatin Ploughing Match was 3 year old Lucy Comte with her mum Laura McCarthy from Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Former ploughing ladies Rose (left) and Ella Nyhan from Ballinspitle enjoying the Kilbrittain ploughing match. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
At the Park Cinema Clonakilty for the premier of "Wheel of Dreams,” a film created by a group of young Traveller women in West Cork were Brona and Patrick Twomey and Martin McCarthy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at a screening at the Park Cinema Clonakilty followed by reception at the Park hotel was Siún Browne, Jessie McCarthy and Ellie Songhurst. (Photo: Denis Boyle)