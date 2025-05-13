Out and About in West Cork

Clonakilty's Goncalo Martin making his way up Kent Street. Hannah and Holly O’ Riordan, Drimoleague. Emma and Shelley Daly, Castlehaven, at the Skibb market on Saturday. (Photos: Martin Walsh, Andrew Harris, & Anne Minihane)
Alfie Power at the annual Beara Chevel. Hannah Murphy and Réiltín Maddock from Bantry Rowing Club at the sprint regatta. (Photos: : Anne Marie Cronin & Andy Gibson)
Emma and Shelley Daly, Castlehaven enjoying the gorgeous sunshine at Skibbereen's Farmers Market last Saturday. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Sisters Daphne Swanton, Betty Casey, Beryl Howard with Marian O'Driscoll who were all neighbours on Bridge Street in Skibbereen for many years enjoying a catch upn at the Farmers Market in Skibbereen last Saturday. Photo; Anne MInihane.
On a warm and sunny day, Bantry Rowing Club hosted a sprint regatta at Reendonegan Lake, Bantry on Saturday last with a large number of rowing clubs attending. Participating in the regatta were Hannah Murphy and Réiltín Maddock from Bantry Rowing Club. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Nuala Lowney, Bandon and Geraldine Walsh, Kinsale, enjoying the Rugby Sevens. (Photos:. Anne MInihane & John Allen)
Monday April 05th 2025. Castlehaven, West Cork, Ireland
Hannah & Holly O’ Riordan from Drimoleague enjoying the last day of the Bank Holiday in the sea in Castlehaven.
Credit: Andrew Harris
Calum Park and larlaith Hurley Haferkamp enjoying playing music at the Ballydehob Jazz Festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson & Carlos Benlayo)
Jumping off the pier in Rosscarbery were Emily O'Donovan, Rosscarbery and Caoimhe McDonald from Laois.
Dan O’Regan from Drinagh enjoying the sunshine with his pedigree Shorthorn bullock.
Clogagh National School pupils enjoyed a very special day last Saturday when they received their First Holy Communion in Clogagh Church with celebrant Fr John Kingston. From left: Donnacha Ryan, Muireann O'Leary, Saoirse Coomey, Annie Mosely, Laura Deasy, Liam McCabe, Natalie Nyhan, Joe Hanrahan, and Tomas O'Reilly.
William Blake from Beara out farming on his 100th birthday.
A historical talk on the history of flax in the area of Barryroe Co-op and district was held at Timoleague Community Hall. Afterwards a presentation was made to the speakers by Co-op chairman Michael Sexton. From left: Dr Colin Rynne (industrial archaeologist UCC), John O'Brien (Barryroe Co-op), Kathy Kirwan (flax enthusiast), Philip O'Regan (historian), and Michael Sexton (chairman, Barryroe Co-op). (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Kevin Cunningham and his wife Catriona held a shave, wax or dye fundraiser in Drinagh in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and raised almost €10,000 for the good cause. They expressed thanks to everyone who supported the event in any way. Back (from left): Kieran Enright, Samantha Enright, Darren Hurley, Deirdre Dolan, and Philip Watkins. Front (from left): Catriona Cunningham, Glynis Murphy, and Kevin Cunningham.
A recent article in The Southern Star told the story of the Berehaven Red Cross Defibrillator Group’s fundraising campaign. They require almost €12,000 to replace 12 vital defibrillators that are located throughout Beara, and which are reaching the end of their service life. As a result, Bantry Credit Union has contributed €1,000 to support the vital, life-saving equipment in Beara. From left: Gillian O’Neill (Bantry Credit Union), JJ McLaughlan (Bearhaven Red Cross), Peadar Noonan (Bantry Credit Union), Kathleen Lynch (Berehaven Red Cross), Liz Harrington (Bantry Credit Union), Kathleen Dwyer (Berehaven Red Cross). (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Dolf D’hondt, an avid supporter of ocean and environmental issues, handing out flyers in advance of the Save our Sprat public meeting which will be held on Sunday May 18th at the Westlodge Hotel.
The sensory garden at St Brendan's National School showing the popular hens in their modern coop.
Pauline Norris, president of Clonakilty Bridge Club, presenting her prizes to Bernice Cremin (left) and Caoilfhionn Casey.
Enjoying their coffee in Clonakilty were (from left): Padraig Twomey (Bealad) with Ardfiled's Conor Whelton and Charlie McShane. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Darkness into Light walk will start at 4.15am on Saturday May 10th from the Model Railway Village. At the launch in O'Donovan's Hotel earlier this year were (from left): Donal O'Driscoll, Eileen Sheppard (mayor of Clonakilty), Karl Henry (health and wellness expert), and Roni Coomey. Back (from left): Sinead Crowley, Paul Hayes, and Olivia Callery (Pieta campaigns executive). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Local ladies Mary Quinlan (left) and Noreen Minihan having a chat along Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
A group of dedicated learners from Cork College of FET Dunmanway hand-painted stones for Dunmanway’s Lakeside Gardens. These stones were added to the garden last Saturday with the help of Dunmanway Community Council, FET and FRC. Back (from left): Ita Harris, Brian Higgins, Mary McCarthy, Mairead Higgins, Pauline McSweeney, Tracy Sheehan, Jennifer Curran, Deirdre Kelly, and Siobhán Higgins. Front (from left): Reece Collins, Lauren Collins, Chloe Collins, Lola Higgins, Amy O'Sullivan, Donna O'Sullivan, Nancy Kelly, and Hannah Higgins.
Just one example of the beautiful hand-painted stones at Dunmanway’s Lakeside Gardens.
Enjoying a walk through the woods in Courtmacsherry over the bank holiday weekend were (from left): Jason and Oisin Fleming, Sile Burns, and Katie Fleming, all from Butlerstown. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying a round of Pitch and Putt at the Warren Beach course in the fabulous weather over the bank holiday weekend were (from left): Maitíu, Hugh, and Pádraig O'Donovan from Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Courcey Rovers players (from left): Jack O’Callaghan, Niall Moloney, and Martin Collins with Margaret O’Brien (committee) at the Courcey Rovers golf classic which was held last week at Kinsale Golf Club.
Fr Ben Hodnett with Sean O'Mahony and Hugo Arundel, pupils of Rusnacahara National School in Ahakista, who received their First Holy Communion at the Sacred Heart Church Durrus on Sunday May 4th.
Pupils at St James’ National School in Durrus enjoyed a visit from West Cork Rapid Response last week where the pupils heard all about the voluntary work of the charity.
St Matthias National School recently held an indoor regatta at their school where great fun was had by students, staff and family members who attended as special guests. The children were extremely proud of their boats on racing day.
Over 130 children from first to fourth classes from Scoil Bhride, Schull National School, and Goleen National School, took part in Gabriel Rangers’ annual parish blitz.
Crowds of spectators lined the streets to enjoy the parade during the Ballydehob Jazz Festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Gerard Coughlan from Bandon with his class winning heifer ‘Curraclough Willow' at the Munster Angus Breeders show and sale at Kilmallock Mart. (Photo: O'Gorman Photography)
Some students chatting with, and getting advice from two Bandon GAA Club members Niall O'Rourke (secondary school teacher at Clonakilty Community College) and Rob Daly (mechanical engineer) at the recent careers night initiative organised by the Bandon GAA Club.
At the 50th school reunion of the class of 1975, which was held at the Copper Grove in Bandon, were event organisers (from left): Pauline Sheehan, Margaret Corcoran, Rhona Brennan, Bernie McCarthy, and Mary Lehane. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Barry Hennessy of Hennessy Transport Ltd placing the defibrillator into the AED unit at Drinagh Pharmacy, Ballineen.
Michael Keohane of Keohanes Readymix Ltd placing the defibrillator into the AED unit at their premises in Enniskeane.
Maura Mannix Secretary and Donal Shorten Chairperson of the Ballineen and Enniskeane Christmas Lights at Drinagh Pharmacy, Main St. Ballineen.
Barry Hennessy of Hennessy Transport Ltd. Sponsor of the AED unit at Drinagh Pharmacy with Trish Whyte and Michael Hurley representing Drinagh Pharmacy Ballineen sponsor of renewing all the needs of the 2 AED units recently installed.
Michael Keohane of Keohanes Readymix Ltd and Jim Lawton Treasurer of the Ballineen and Enniskeane Christmas Lights Group at the AED unit in Enniskeane.
Olivia Lucey from Carrigadrohid, Macroom enjoyed a day trip to soak up the good weather at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery over the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael and Frances O’Halloran, and with Jim Cooney behind Aindrias Moynihan, all enjoying a cup of tea at the annual tea day in Macroom which was held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
The well- attended Newcestown Foróige tea party which was held in the parish hall last Friday.
Bus driver Tom Collins recently retired after driving the school bus for ten years. From left: Leo Collins, his grandson, Kay Collins, Jack O'Callaghan presenting a voucher to Tom, Claire Collins and daughters Grace and Hannah Mae at Bishop Galvin National School.
County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll and his wife Sheila with members of the Skibbereen Malayali Association at his charity gala which was held at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen in aid of CoAction and Cancer Connect. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
A recent bingo fundraiser in aid of Marymount Hospice, and remembering the late Steve Rixon, was held at the West Cork Hotel. Billy and Frances Newman presented a cheque of €11,520 to Minnie McKenna, a nurse at Marymount Hospice. The organising committee expressed thanks to all those who supported the event.
Hayley Coachford, Kate McCormack and Danielle Nelson of the Charlies Angels team from Kinsale enjoying the sun at the Heineken Kinsale Rugby Sevens last weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Norma Collins with her colleagues from the Trident Hotel at a celebration where Norma was rewarded for 25 years of unbroken service at the hotel.
David Healy (right) at the recent world Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin.
Marta Marchenko, Annie Casey, Ayla Buggy, and Ellie Hennick enjoying the lovely weather in the willow dome at Rath National School.
Tim Collins, Cornie Bohane, and Pat Courtney all enjoying a day out supporting the Rath Vintage Club’s annual tractor run.
The French vessel 'L'Etoile' will be in Kinsale on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: John Allen)