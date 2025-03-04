Out and About in West Cork

“Visit your local Co-op,” Tim McCarthy, Creaghbeg, with his son Jack and granddaughter Hailey, at the opening of the new store at Lisavaird Co-op.
Make-up artist Siobhán O'Mahony (second from left) who presented a Make-Up and Skin Care master class at the Courtmacsherry Hotel in aid of Barryroe National School, pictured with event organisers (L-R): Eilish Murphy, Ellen Buckley and Mags O'Leary. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Catherine Hurley, Marie Walsh, Mary Murphy, Therese Hayes and Catriona Scally at a recent pilates charity event in the Clonakilty GAA complex in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland and West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Millie Jean Seaman, Aoife O’Donovan and Lauren Kingston at the Copper Grove in Bandon for the presentation of cheques to the recipients of funds from the recent Bandon Tractor, Truck, Car and Jeep Run. They were amongst the helpers who assisted the safe running of the event on the day. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union are the main sponsors of the Clonakilty St Patrick’s Day parade. This year’s parade will take place on Monday March 17th at 2.30pm. From left: Arran O’Driscoll, Noel Lynch, Noreen Moynihan, JJ Walsh, Noreen Burke, Aileen Harte, Sinead McCarthy, and Kate O’Sullivan.
The Mealagh Valley Heritage Keepers recently donated two stunning nature posters to Dromclough National School. From left: Kait Husmann (graphics creator and Heritage Keeper), Melanie O'Sullivan (school principal) and Eleanor Fitzgerald (Mealagh Valley Heritage Keepers). The project was supported by the Burrenbeo Trust and Heritage Council.
A special shout-out went to the team members and classmates from Scoil Mhichíl Naofa on Bere Island who travelled to Bantry by boat and by car, a round trip of 120km, to take part in the annual Bantry Credit Union Schools Quiz. Back (from left): Abigale Harrington, Feya MacCarthy, Erica Murphy, Meabh Hobbs and Amelia Harrington. Front (from left): Anthony Murphy, Kyla Harrington, Jude Harrington and Cillian Harrington with Fiona Hartnett (school principal) and Finbarr O’Shea (ceo, Bantry Credit Union)
The Urhan U21 team who played in the Beara semi-final are (back row, from left): Ciaran Duggan, Niall Shea, Frank Sullivan, Sean Sullivan, Ronan MacCarthy, Adam Shea, Ronan Elphick, and Darragh Sullivan. Front (from left): Joseph Donovan,
Oisin lynch, Jacob Hesse, and Ciaran Leary. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The Joseph’s Workshop Charity Shop on Rossa Street made a generous donation again this year to the Clonakilty Women’s Shed. At the presentation of the cheque for €500 were (from left): Shelia Jennings and Nora McCarthy, (both Joseph's Workshop) with Clonakilty Women’s Shed committee representatives RoseMarie Dempsey, Maureen Griffin, and Marian Cadogan.
Cousins (from left) Grace O'Donovan (Ardfield), Conor McCarthy (Bealad), and Jack O'Donovan (Ardfield), met up at the Friday market in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Castledonovan National School held a tree planting day recently where the pupils and parents came together to plant native trees as part of the school's sustainability ethos. Deelish Garden Centre supplied the trees. School pupil parents Paul and Catherine O'Donovan with their daughter Mabel enjoyed the event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Will O'Flynn (Derrinacahara, Dunmanway) trying out a Massey Ferguson 35 for size at the St Enda’s National School, Kilnadur tractor and car run which took place recently. Proceeds of the run will go to St Enda’s National School and to CoAction. (Photo: David Patterson)
Competitors Cyril Maguire (Leap) and Mike Coomey (Timoleague) taking a break at the Bandon 80th annual ploughing match which was the fourth ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held recently on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony, Tullyland, Bandon. (Photo: David Patterson)
Betty Hennessy looking on anxiously as the fire brigade services pump water away from Ballinascarthy Community Hall during last Sunday morning's torrential rains. Unfortunately other properties in the area were not so lucky and some damage was caused locally.
Courceys Athletic Club’s senior runners (from left): James O’Driscoll, Sarah Ryan and Shirley Moloney with Trish Grey (general manager) on the left and Amy O’Regan of The Trident Hotel. Courcey Rovers expressed thanks to the Trident Hotel, Kinsale for being their main sponsor for 2025.
Irish Olympian silver medallist Anne-Lise Murphy dropped into Schull for a visit and some delicious refuelling and caught up with local Schull sailing enthusiasts Tara Whelton and Conor O’Driscoll.
A full and vibrant double rainbow appeared over the twelve arch bridge in Ballydehob on Tuesday morning.
There was a slight delay in doing the community council lotto draw this week as one of the lotto organisers had to ensure this little calf came safely into the world first.
Jackie O'Driscoll (Knockbrown, Bandon) and his grandson Michael O'Driscoll (Kilbrittain) at the Bandon 80th annual ploughing match which was the fourth ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony, Tullyland, Bandon. Jackie took part in the intermediate conventional class with his Case International 895 tractor. (Photo: David Patterson)
Management and staff members of Ceramicx Ireland celebrating Frank Wilson's retirement at the manufacturing facility in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Gearoid Long, Michael O'Driscoll and Donnacha O'Mahony at the recent ploughing match in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rhea Burns and Isabelle Harrington of Bandon Camogie Club who have been selected for the 2025 Cork U14 squad.
Nicola Tuthill with her proud grandmother Theresa Tuthill at a recently held civic reception where Nicola received the award for her achievements in hammer throwing at the Paris Olympics. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sergeant Conor McCarthy (left), Skibbereen Garda Station, and Sergeant Pat Prendergast, Bandon Garda Station, at a recruitment drive in Field’s Supervalu in Skibbereen.
At the launch of Aisling Keating’s art exhibition, Horizons, at the Kinsale Library are (from left): Julie Field, Aisling Keating, and Ann Casey.
Cónal Creedon has won numerous international awards in recent years, including the auspicious World Cultural Council Leonardo da Vinci Award of Arts in 2024.
Gary Stephenson, pipe major of Carrigaline Pipe Band, who won the Ardmore Cup in the European Knockout solo bag piping competition in the Round Tower Hotel, Ardmore, in County Waterford last Sunday.
Minor U18 team members Caillin Hurley, Aisling Coleman, Kate Cusack, Hannah Deasy, Elle Murphy and Abbey O’Brien at the Sliabh Rua awards night in Actons Hotel, Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Baltimore dancers Ellen Collins, Maebh Collins, Rebecca McSweeney, and Emma Keohane at the Carbery Scór na bPaisti semi-final on Monday evening in Ballinascarthy.
Senan Whooley and Alexis O’Regan proudly represented Rath National School in their respective primary games Sciath na Scol competition at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Congratulations to Frances Ryan who won the O’Donovan Rossa bingo jackpot of €600 last Friday night. From left: Matthew Salter, Mary Fitzgerald, Frances Ryan, Gearoid McCarthy, and Sheila Hourihane.
The Kilmacabea GAA Scór na bPáistí four hand reel team of (from left) Skyla Schmitt, Lorraine O’Donovan, Isabella Harte and Rosa O’Brien who competed in the Carbery semi-final in Ballinascarthy last Saturday.
Michael Harnedy, who celebrated his 100th birthday recently, celebrating with Shirley McCarthy, activities co-ordinator at Skibbereen Community Hospital. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ger O’Callaghan from Leap will be on a team of six talented senior butchers who will be attending the World Butchers’ Event which will be held in Paris. Included on the international team are: Jim (captain) and Bernadette Murphy from Tullow, Paul Hamilton from Fivemiletown, James Etterson from Cabra in Dublin and Ger O’Callaghan from Leap.