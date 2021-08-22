News

Our Ocean’s 7 legend meets record holder US’s Suzanne

August 22nd, 2021 9:45 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Ocean’s 7 legend Steve Redmond met Suzanne Heim-Bowen after her Fastnet to Baltimore swim.

THE American woman who set a new record for the 21km Fastnet to Baltimore swim got to meet the Ocean’s 7 hero, Steve Redmond.

Suzanne Heim-Bowen (62) travelled to Ireland specially to take up the swim challenge, which she successfully completed in a time of six hours and nine minutes on Monday August 2nd last.

Noel Browne, official observer on board Kieran Collins’s catamaran dive boat Radiance, said Suzanne was presented with a memento of her swim and the new record.

Steve Redmond, who was the first to complete the gruelling 21km crossing, presented Suzanne with a chart of the area, which also notes the date and the time of the swim.

The Fastnet swim has now been included in an Irish Triple Crown of elite swims, comprising the North Channel, the Fastnet swim and Galway Bay swim.

