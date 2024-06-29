O’Sullivan on Solo run for Feel The Force festival

AN open invite has been sent by the Taoiseach Simon Harris to Hollywood royalty from Star Wars stars to visit Dunmanway.

The town is home to the Feel The Force festival, which took place over the June bank holiday weekend. The Star Wars-themed festival was a huge success and is now set to become an annual event for the town.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan raised the festival during Taoiseach’s questions.

‘I want to congratulate the organisers of the recent Feel The Force festival which was an absolute success,’ he said. ‘There were Wookies, Stormtroopers and Jedi knights,’ he told Leinster House.

Deputy O’Sullivan added that he wasn’t sure if the likes of Harrison Ford (who plays Han Solo in the franchise) or Natalie Portman (Padme) watched Dáil proceedings but he sent out an open invite for them to attend next year’s festival.

‘Maybe An Taoiseach could reach out to them and invite them to come to Dunmanway next year for the Feel The Force festival?’

‘I am not sure I would have any success but I am happy to advocate on your behalf,’ said Taoiseach Harris and he congratulated the organisers of the festival, adding: ‘May the force be with you!’.