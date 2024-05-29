Southern Star Ltd. logo
Feel The Force festival ‘start of something big’ for town 

May 29th, 2024 5:30 PM

Feel The Force festival ‘start of something big’ for town  Image
Stormtrooper Seán McGrath mimmicks checking a motorist’s details at a ‘checkpoint’ in preparation for the Feel the Force Festival that takes place over the June bank holiday weekend in Dunmanway. (Photo: David Creedon)

 BY JACKIE KEOGH

‘THIS is the start of something big for Dunmanway,’ Cllrs Declan Hurley and Cllr Alan Coleman concurred at Dunmanway’s Feel the Force festival programme launch.

People attending the programme launch on Thursday night got an insight into how the town will be transformed on Saturday June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd with the appearance of numerous Star Wars characters such as Princess Amidala, a few Tusken raiders and Stormtroopers, as well as the inimitable C-3PO and the unmistakable Chewbacca.

What people might not realise is that there will be 30 or more professional cosplayers coming to town on both days.

Because they wear film-grade costumes and accessories that represent specific characters, the town should resemble a movie set, and certainly give people free rein to get in the spirit of it all and dress up.

There are two main venues for all of the indoor events – Atkins Hall, which will temporarily become Tatooine, and St Patrick’s Hall.

*****

