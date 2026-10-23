One motorist dead and 650 caught speeding on first day of bank holiday

During the first day of the Garda Roads Policing operation, which is taking place throughout the October bank holiday weekend, there was one fatality as a result of a traffic collision. It brings the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year is 152.

Throughout this weekend's Roads Policing operation, gardaí are conducting both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

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Just over 650 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first day of the operation, with one motorist in Donegal reaching 119km/h in an 80km/h zone. In Deansgrange, Dublin a driver was caught going 90km/h in a 50km/h, while in Galway a motorist was noted driving 28km/h over the speed limit.

More than 95 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt over this period also. An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are urging all road users to support their efforts to keep people safe on the roads this October bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána is encouraging motorists to be mindful of and take extra care around vulnerable road users, in particular pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists and pedestrians should ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions and always observe their surroundings.