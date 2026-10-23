Winners announced for national Tidy Towns competition

Ballinahown in Westmeath was today named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Village 2026.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary made the announcement to over 600 TidyTowns volunteers who attended the SuperValu Tidy Towns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin today. The annual event was also livestreamed to large online audience.

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This year 936 towns competed for the prestigious awards, which have been running since 1958. It was the highest number of entries ever received in the competition’s history.

Minister Calleary also presented the Gaeltacht Award today to Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal. Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Jerry Buttimer presented the Young Persons in TidyTowns award to Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

Meanwhile, Rosscarbery Tidy Towns earned a gold, with the top marks in the county, at the awards ceremony. Anne Kelly and Una Cullinane were on site to accept the award.

A full list of award winners will be available at www.tidytowns.ie.