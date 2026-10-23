Instagram

Winners announced for national Tidy Towns competition

October 23rd, 2026 3:02 PM

By Southern Star Team

Winners announced for national Tidy Towns competition Image

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

Ballinahown in Westmeath was today named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and overall winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Village 2026.

 

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary made the announcement to over 600 TidyTowns volunteers who attended the SuperValu Tidy Towns awards ceremony at Croke Park in Dublin today. The annual event was also livestreamed to large online audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This year 936 towns competed for the prestigious awards, which have been running since 1958. It was the highest number of entries ever received in the competition’s history.

 

Minister Calleary also presented the Gaeltacht Award today to Carraig Airt, Co. Donegal. Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Jerry Buttimer presented the Young Persons in TidyTowns award to Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

Meanwhile, Rosscarbery Tidy Towns earned a gold, with the top marks in the county, at the awards ceremony. Anne Kelly and Una Cullinane were on site to accept the award.

Anne Kelly and Una Cullinane from Rosscarbery Tidy Towns after winning gold at the Tidy Towns awards in Croke Park.

A full list of award winners will be available at www.tidytowns.ie.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended